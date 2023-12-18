Top 10 ATP Prize Money Winners: Record 4 Players Surpass $10 Million Mark as Novak Djokovic Leads

Novak Djokovic waves to fans as he enters Court 3 to practice for the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason Sunday, August 13, 2023. Djokovic, a two-time W&S Open champion will play in his first tournament in the United States since 2021 and his first W&S Open in four years.

The ATP released the list of players who earned the most money on the court, including prize money and bonuses. Novak Djokovic unsurprisingly leads the pack despite a big deduction. Usual names like Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner follow the Serb in the top half of the list.

The bonuses are part of the profit-sharing arrangement of ATP’s OneVision strategy. A total of $33.5 million will be distributed amongst players for their performances in ATP 1000 events in 2022 and 2023. From 2022, $12.2 million will be split between all players who earned ranking points at Masters tournaments, proportional to performance (via ATP Website).

For 2023, a pool of $20 million will be divided between the 30 players with the most points earned in ATP 1000s and the ATP Finals. Additionally, a bonus of $1.3 million is in the pipeline for the best-performing athletes in ATP 500 competitions. Combining these bonus pay-outs with tournament prize money, the ATP listed the highest earners of 2023.

The top 10 in this list closely resembled the top 10 of the ATP rankings. This is understandable since the bonuses are based on who earns the most points, and the further you go in an event, the more points you earn. Taylor Fritz ranks 10th. While Hubert Hurkacz is 9th in the prize money list, he is the 5th highest when it comes to bonuses, earning $900,219 out of his $4.8 million in total prize money.

Holger Rune, while at No.8 in the prize money list, is the 6th best player when it comes to winning bonuses. The Dane impressed with $782,945 despite a poor run of form for a part of the season. Alexander Zverev will end 2023 at the No.6 ranking in prize money, but will be the 7th best player in the world in bonus money wins. Tsitsipas is seventh in the prize money but is at No.8 in the bonuses department.

Andrey Rublev, at the 5th spot in prize money, became the fourth player to break the million-dollar milestone in bonuses. He earned $1,082,956 from ATP’s profit-sharing scheme, helping him go past Tsitsipas and Zverev to cross the $6 million mark, getting to approximately $6.6 million in tournament prize money. The top four all earned over $10 million, the first time so many players crossed that threshold.

Fourth-placed Sinner took home $10,456,264, out of which $2.1 million in bonuses, coming in at No.3. He won his maiden ATP Masters title in 2023. No.3 Medvedev minted over $11.5 million, out of which $2,308,344 came from bonuses. Alcaraz was second to Djokovic here as well. The Spaniard earned nearly $15.2 million but won bonuses of $4,443,073, the highest of any player.

Djokovic topped the prize money tally with $15,952,044. However, he earned no bonus since he missed more than three ATP 1000 events.

Novak Djokovic in three out of four times rare $10 million double happened before 2023

Four players crossed $10 million in prize money earnings for the first time. Before this, the maximum number of athletes crossing that mark in a single year was two. This happened in 2013, 2016, 2017, and 2019. A decade ago, Rafael Nadal made over $12 million on the court while Novak Djokovic earned $11,186,137. That was the first instance of more than one player breaking the $10 million barrier.

In 2016, Andy Murray joined Djokovic in having an eight-digit prize money haul. The Brit led the charts with $16,349,701 while the Serb was second, making a little over $14.1 million. The very next year in 2017, the rare double happened again, However, neither of the previous year’s top two earners featured. Nadal raked in $15,851,340 as eternal rival Roger Federer bagged $13,054,856.

The last time two players made over $10 million in prize money was in 2019. Nadal led the pack again, taking home over $16.3 million while Djokovic came in second with around $13.27 million. Djokovic featuring consistently in the top ATP prize money winners over the years is a proof of his dominance.