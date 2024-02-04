Top 10 Restaurants in Rotterdam Which Are a Must Visit During the ATP 500 Rotterdam Open

If there is one place in The Netherlands which perfectly epitomises the country’s culture, commerce and sporting scene, it is Rotterdam. The ATP 500 tournament called the ABN Amro Open or simply, the Rotterdam Open, will kick off on February 10 with a strong field. The tournament will be held at the Rotterdam Ahoy, a multi-purpose complex not very far from the top 10 restaurants in Rotterdam.

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev will return as the top seed. Standing in his way will be the 2024 Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner. A rematch of their thrilling summit clash in Melbourne could be on the cards. Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur, Hubert Hurkacz, and more such top names will try to get their hands on the trophy. Serbian prodigy Hamad Medjedovic, the 2023 ATP Next Gen Finals winner, has also received a wildcard entry.

While these big names will be in action, surely many fans would look to travel around Rotterdam and feast amongst any of these top 10 restaurants in Rotterdam (some of which are cafes as well), which we have listed down. One can look to rent bikes, which is the most popular mode of transport in Rotterdam even as taxis and trains are available too to travel around the city.

1. Restaurant Three has been amongst the top 10 restaurants in Rotterdam since years

Despite specialising in seafood, it is a vegetarian-friendly place with vegan options as well. Serving Japanese and Asian fare, the restaurant is about 10km away from the venue of the Rotterdam Open. It is rated a full five stars on TripAdvisor.

Address – Freericksplaats 24, 3054 GN.

2. Morgan and Mees

This simple diner has been operational for less than a year but has gained some great repute. It offers open-air and terrace dining options. Despite a limited menu, the food makes for a memorable experience at a distance of less than 5km from Rotterdam Ahoy.

Address – Mathenesserlaan 145, 3015 CJ.

3. Atithi Indian Restaurant

This Indian place has a plethora of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. It boasts an extensive menu featuring global Indian classics like Butter Chicken, Vindaloo, Madras Curry etc. Operated by an Indian owner, the place promises authenticity, making it the foremost Indian restaurant among the top 10 restaurants in Rotterdam. It is located about 5.5 km from where the Rotterdam Open will be held.

Address – Vasteland 5a, 3011 BJ.

4. BY AMI

Much like the vibrant colourful interiors, the urban restaurant has a large selection of peppy cocktails to offer. The majority of the menu has modern classics with a few vegan options. At just over 3 kms from the ATP 500 tournament’s venue, it will surely see a spike in footfalls after the event commences.

Address – Antoine Platekade 983, 3072 ME.

5. Restaurant Fred

Boasting two Michelin stars, this spot is one of the leading fine-dine places in the city. It offers French and contemporary European cuisine, along with local Dutch delights. While largely focusing on seafood, it offers vegan and vegetarian options. It is about 4.5 km away from the tournament location.

Address – Boompjes 41, 3011 XB .

6. Panzero – a leading Italian name in the top 10 restaurants in Rotterdam

Bringing authentic Italian street eats to the Netherlands, this place is run by chefs from Puglia, Italy. From cocktails to appetisers to main courses and desserts, this restaurant has everything. Italian cuisine is the star of the show, but Mediterranean is also on the menu. Maybe Jannik Sinner will fancy a visit to this place 6 km away from the venue and fans could get a glimpse and perhaps a selfie and dialogue with him there too!

Address – Botersloot 50A, 3011 HH.

7. Pesca

A place that attracted attention for a unique concept just as much as it did for its food. The restaurant hosts a live fish auction where you choose and bid for a fish before getting it served to you. With breezy music and a massive bar, it is the perfect spot for a night out. Understandably, the place is all about seafood.

Address – Botersloot 125, 3011 HE, 6kms from Rotterdam Ahoy.

8. Vader Kleinjan Cafe – Best bar among the top 10 restaurants in Rotterdam

The best-ranked bar in Rotterdam on TripAdvisor, it offers great food along with good views of the Nieuwe Maas river. A limited but affordable menu welcomes customers into the joint serving good old pub and bar fare. Local Dutch cuisine, along with street foods and seafood, is the main highlight. Located just over 5km from the venue of the Rotterdam Open, it also has vegetarian options.

Address – Spaansepoort 73, 3011 MN.

9. Vessel 11

As the name may suggest, this restaurant is situated in a renewed red boat, docked in the water. It specialises in British pub cuisine, serving an assortment of beers. The food menu has classic options like hamburgers, hot pots and desserts. This eatery, also vegan-friendly, is just under 5 km from the grounds of the ATP 500 tournament.

Address – The Red Ship, Wijnhaven 101, 3011 WN.

10. Zeezout

A fine-dining joint that serves contemporary European cuisine, Zeezout is a Michelin-star restaurant. Located close to the river, just 5km from Rotterdam Ahoy, the seafood is worth checking out. Gluten-free and vegetarian choices are also available.

Address – Westerkade 11, 3016 CL.