“We Have Silenced Someone”: Jannik Sinner Coach Blasts Detractors of Davis Cup September Fiasco After Lifting Title

Sep 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Jannik Sinner of Italy gestures to the crowd after winning a game against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner led Italy to their second-ever Davis Cup title win, with their first one having been way back in 1976. Before the Final 8, he had opted to skip the group stage held in September. This did not sit well with some people and media houses, who slammed the Italian youngster. However, his coach, Simone Vagnozzi, defended his pupil and blasted these critics after the final.

Under the revamped rules, the Davis Cup Finals is divided into two phases, each a week long. The group stage is held in September, barely a couple of days after the US Open. Then, the knockout stage is scheduled in November, not long after the ATP Finals.

Jannik Sinner pulled out of the 2023 group stage to recover and not fatigue himself before the final stretch of the season. He met with criticism from some corners who accused him of being selfish. Gazzetta dello Sport, a leading Italian newspaper, called his love for the country false and took shots for weeks, until ironically praising him recently as the future of tennis after his impressive ATP Finals 2023 showing in Turin.

Sinner’s coach Vagnozzi sprang to his ward’s support after the 2023 Davis Cup final (via @JannikSinner_Up). He justified the decision to rest him in September, saying it helped him recover and regain fitness. He said Sinner’s passion for the Davis Cup and his victory has silenced those who attacked him.

“We decided not to send Jannik to Bologna in September precisely to allow him to get in shape in this period. He cared so much about Davis, and now, we have silenced someone.”

The Davis Cup marked yet another successful campaign for Jannik Sinner under Vagnozzi’s tutelage. The Italian coach, alongside veteran Darren Cahill, has been instrumental in the 22-year-old’s rise in the rankings. Having closed the season on a high note, they will look to begin 2024 with the same momentum.

Skipping the Davis Cup group stage fuelled Jannik Sinner for a late-season run

Before the Davis Cup group stage in September, Jannik Sinner lifted his first ATP 1000 title at the 2023 Canadian Open and went until the fourth round in the US Open. He crashed out of the American Grand Slam following an exhausting five-setter against Alexander Zverev. His decision to not get back to the court immediately and rest instead was understandable. It also paid off well.

In the Asian swing, Jannik Sinner lifted the China Open, his third ATP 500 title. He beat Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final before defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final. A few days later, he secured the ATP 500 Vienna Open, again downing the Russian in the summit clash. The Italian looked set to go deep in the Paris Masters but withdrew midway due to poor scheduling. The mismanagement meant he would have played two matches within 15 hours.

Jannik Sinner, however, did not let that affect his momentum and looked imperious in the ATP Finals. He topped his group with a perfect record, also beating Novak Djokovic en route. The duo clashed again in the final but the latter emerged victorious this time. Sinner, however, got his revenge in the Davis Cup semi-final, defeating Djokovic in singles and doubles to eliminate Serbia.

Saving his best for the final, he thrashed Alex de Minaur in the second fixture to win the tie 2-0 and secure the Davis Cup for Italy. Choosing to rest during the group stage in September went in his favour and with the win, Sinner silenced all critics.