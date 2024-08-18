“Turn Into A Hater”: Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Love Falls Flat With Tennis Fans

Jul 6, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Paula Badosa (ESP) in attendance for boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) match against Andy Murray (GBR) on day four at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have never shied away from giving tennis fans an insight into their relationship by constantly posting on social media. Despite a lot of heartfelt posts, it seems the couple has yet to find a place in the hearts of the tennis faithful.

Recently, a video of one of their workout sessions surfaced on social media. In the video, both Tsitsipas and Badosa can be seen lying on their back while their legs are stretched up against the wall. The two can be seen holding hands and talking during their entire stretching session.

Posting the video, the caption went, “Couples that stretch together, stay together.”

However, instead of making fans adore the couple, the video brought a negative reaction. Fans found the video ‘cringe’ and one person went as far as saying that the clip only made him ‘hate’ the couple.

They stretch together and they lose together — Matiash4k’m’ (@Matiash4kOW) August 17, 2024

i dont get why theyre so annoying to me like istg i loooove Gael and Elina and Alex and Katie but I see these guys and i turn into a hater T-T — 그 (@almaexistente) August 17, 2024

1) This is cringe

2) Thank you @katiecboulter @alexdeminaur @gaelmonfils @elinasvitolina for never doing anything this cringe (as far as I know)

3) I feel like Stef is not nice to Paula (see weight jokes on Insta two weeks ago) — Suffering Sox Fan (@irvineghost20) August 16, 2024

0 grand slam — Anjar (@TheLawlessX) August 16, 2024

The displeased reaction of the public may have stemmed from the fact that neither of them has been able to achieve much success in their tennis career and fans want them to focus on playing as well. Another reason could be the inconsistency in their relationship as earlier the two had parted ways but then again got back together.

Badosa & Tsitsipas Relationship Timeline

The two hinted about dating it by creating a common Spotify playlist and putting an image of both of them as the DP. Later, they confirmed their relationship on their respective IG handles by posting a picture of them together on Instagram stories. They also created a joint Instagram account with the name @tsitsidosa which gave a sneak peek into their relationship to everybody.

However, in May this year, Badosa revealed that they had broken up as she wrote, “We have shared a journey filled with love and learning, and it is as friends with immense mutual respect that we now choose to move forward on our own paths.”

But only weeks after the news, Stefanos disclosed that the two decided to get back together as they realized that they could not stay without each other. “I feel that she is my person and we understand each other; that puts more value in everything I do and I want her by my side as often as possible,” said the Greek, explaining why they took the decision. On May 25, Paula also confirmed the news of the patch-up.