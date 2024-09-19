University of Stanford’s Max Basing Gets Special Message From Rafael Nadal After Winning His First ITF Tournament

Rafael Nadal’s tennis academy has been producing fine prodigies ready to take the tennis world by storm with their exceptional skills on the court. One such talent – Max Basing – got a special shoutout from the academy as he won his first-ever ITF tournament.

Basing has not just been a part of Rafa’s tennis academy but also studied at the school run by the Spanish tennis legend. He graduated from the Rafa Nadal school in 2021 and was accepted by the University of Stanford where he got himself admitted to the men’s tennis team.

Basing took part in the ITF World Tour M25 event in Bali, Indonesia along with his Stanford University men’s tennis teammates. The Rafa Nadal academy product made his teachers proud by emerging as the winner of the tournament, which also marked his first-ever ITF tournament victory. He defeated Belgium’s Tibo Colson in straight sets, not giving him many opportunities to mark his return in the game.

The official page of the academy shared images of him with Rafa during his time at the facility with words of applause for the youngster.

“We watched you play Junior tournaments, graduate from @rafanadal_school and were very proud to see you accepted in @stanford, where you continue to succeed as a student & as a player with your team mates of @stanfordmenstennis. Today we are very happy to see you win your first professional tournament @itftennis. Congratulations, you deserve every success! VAMOS‼️,” wrote the academy page.

The player also replied to the post by dropping two red hearts in the comment section.

The academy has been quite consistent in producing quality players. Earlier, one of the students Matteo Morazzi played his first-ever ATP Challenger tournament and also reached the final of an ITF tour event in El Cairo, all in this month. Another one of their players, Martin Landalucee was crowned as the US Open Junior Champion in 2022.

Still relatively unknown in the world of tennis, Basing has a total of 3159 Instagram followers and hails from the United Kingdom. Born in Oxshott, the 21-year-old is currently ranked 884 in the world while having a career-high ranking of 765, which he achieved in 2022. His Instagram bio is pretty straightforward as he refers to himself as a ‘tennis player’ while detailing that he is currently based in London.

He is one of the stars of the Stanford men’s tennis team and has often been featured on their official Instagram page for his achievements and spectacular display of skills on the court. Thus, it’s safe to say that having learned from one of the greatest players ever and keeping his present performances in mind, this youngster could very well have a bright future in the sport.