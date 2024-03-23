Rafael Nadal Takes Over Miami Open 2024 Immediately Without Holding Racquet As Spaniard Smashes Criticism About Doing Nothing For Tennis

June 5, 2022; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) poses with the trophy after winning the men s singles final against Casper Ruud (NOR) on day 15 of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

He may have lost his first-round match at the Miami Open 2024, but Jaume Munar won many hearts with his empathetic act. The Rafael Nadal academy graduate stopped the tie to help an injured ball kid. Remarkably, the man against whom Jaume Munar was playing, was also a Spaniard as well as a student of the academy, Martin Landaluce.

Rafael Nadal would be one proud man after the first round match between the two at the Miami Open 2024. Landaluce, a former junior World No.1 too, bagged the first set before Munar levelled affairs by inflicting a breadstick in the second. Landaluce, though, played brilliantly to win the decider. He advanced to the next round after securing his first ATP Tour win by a score of 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.

Both of Nadal‘s academy proteges displayed great tennis. However, the moment that stood out was when Jaume Munar briefly held up play to help an ailing ball kid. The ball boy lost his balance in an awkward position when retrieving a ball during the third set. He seemingly hurt his right leg and went down in pain.

Munar noticed immediately and walked up to the ball boy, gesturing for medical attention. The World No.72 checked in on the kid and helped carry him to the sidelines. He lifted the ball boy all the way to the chairs where the medical team could treat him. He also gave him a fist bump before getting back to the match.

Official ATP broadcasters posted the clip on their official social media accounts. The video spread like wildfire and Munar received plaudits from all corners. He arguably became the star of the show despite losing the fixture.

Rafael Nadal and his academy executives will surely showcase that match which was played at premier tournament as an example of how far the academy has come, since its inception in 2016 and the criticism it faces such as charging exorbitant fees to students and their training style being too physical, which could cause injuries for example.

This is also a strong statement that besides attracting lot of riches, Rafael Nadal has a heart of gold and is compassionate enough in spotting and developing the NextGen of tennis side by side. Munar’s compassionate actions will also go a long way in showing the values and ethos of the institution.

Fans hail Jaume Munar for sporting act even as he loses battle of the Rafael Nadal Academy graduates

Munar’s act of keeping the match aside to help a ball kid in need earned him much praise and perhaps, many new followers. The fact that he unselfishly came to the ball boy’s aid in a crunch situation further added weight to his actions. The deciding set was level 3-3 as he fought to keep his Miami Open 2024 campaign alive. However, when he saw the kid go down in pain, he did not let the gravity of the match stop him from lending a helping hand.

Fans on the internet were full of appreciation and respect for Munar. The official account of the Rafa Nadal Academy also praised their graduate in the comments on Instagram.

Jaume Munar will look to dust himself off and prepare for the clay swing. Martin Landaluce, meanwhile, will face Ben Shelton in the second round.