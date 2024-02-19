Rafael Nadal vs Patrick Mouratoglou: Whose Tennis Academy is Better and Why?

The Rafael Nadal-owned Rafa Nadal Academy and the Patrick Mouratoglou Academy are two of the premier and high-profile tennis academies in the world, operated by the eponymous stars. Both have multiple centres across the world with elite training for talented individuals. Both these academies have courted a lot of controversy in recent times, while some would argue that they are a reason why grassroots development in tennis in Europe is still thriving.

Rafael Nadal set up his academy in Manacor, Mallorca, and now has centres in Cancun, Greece, and Hong Kong with a full-fledged branch in Kuwait. The Spaniard’s Academy also conducts clinics in various cities and is currently touring the USA. Patrick Mouratoglou, meanwhile, founded his academy in 1996 and has its main campus in Biot, France. He has expanded to Dubai, Greece, China, and Malaysia.

The most famous program of the Rafa Nadal Academy is the Annual & Semester Program for youth players aged 12-18. It comes with full-time boarding and schooling by the institution. The reported tariff for this training module is $62,000 per year. The academy also allows adults and kids to enrol for week-long camps, with the former also having daily and weekend options. Special summer and easter camps cost €2,175 ($2345), with residential costs.

Meanwhile, the Patrick Mouratoglou Academy’s full-time coaching program, with lodging and schooling, is worth about €40,000 ($43,109) per year. The Frenchman’s academy also offers weekday and weekend camps. It boasts 12 hard courts, 13 clay courts, and eight indoor courts. Contrastingly, Nadal has 19 hard courts, 13 clay courts, seven semi-indoor clay courts and four indoor courts in his academy.

The driving principle of Mouratoglou’s organisation is that every student is unique and viewed as a special project. The Rafa Nadal Academy’s motto is ‘Work hard, have fun, and make it happen’. This signifies the presumable mirrored approaches in the two institutes. The French academy puts the onus on coaches, working with the belief that mentors mould and make the mentee. Nadal’s academy, meanwhile, puts the student forward, assuming that a coach is only the guiding force but the player has the onus of working hard upon him or her.

The Rafael Nadal Academy is more popular despite Mouratoglou Academy having a bigger alumni list

The Rafa Nadal Academy is chiefly managed by Toni Nadal and Carlos Moya. Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud are the biggest names to have trained there in its short history. 2023 ATP Next Gen Finals participant Abdullah Shelbayh and junior Grand Slam champions Alina Korneeva and Daniel Rincon are other notable alumni.

The Patrick Mouratoglou Academy has a long list of illustrious graduates and trainees, given his 20-year headstart. Holger Rune, Coco Gauff, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Grigor Dimitrov are some top players to have trained at the academy. Names like Marcos Baghdatis, Simona Halep, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova also frequented the institution.

However, Rafael Nadal’s fame means his academy is more popular worldwide, with over 879,000 followers on Instagram. Mouratoglou’s school, meanwhile, lags with 292,000. A similar story ensues across X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

While Nadal’s academy may be more popular, Mouratoglou’s has history on its side. The alumni list for the Rafa Nadal Academy does not compare to the Mouratoglou Academy. However, with increasing controversies surrounding the latter in the wake of Halep’s doping ban, the Spanish academy could zoom ahead.

One can expect Rafael Nadal to be more present and hands-on after his retirement. Hence, the future looks bright for the Rafa Nadal Academy. The Mouratoglou Academy, meanwhile, will hope to emerge stronger and continue its legacy after this storm.