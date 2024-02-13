Max Purcell vs Zachary Svajda Delray Beach Open 2024 Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details

In the bottom half draw of the Delray Beach Open 2024, Max Purcell vs Zachary Svajda is one of the matches that will take place in the first round. Both these players will start their ATP World 250 Series with their match against each other in a thrilling contest. The match will happen on the hard courts of Delray Beach Tennis Center. It will start at 1:30 pm local time on Tuesday i.e. February 13.

Advertisement

Max Purcell is a 25-year-old professional tennis player from Australia, who has been playing tennis for around 8 years now. He reached his best ATP rank of 40th last year in October and has now dropped a few places to be at 43rd. Zachary Svajda is slightly younger than Purcell at 21 and has been playing the sport professionally for 4 years now. He currently ranks 142nd and his best career ranking was 139, the same time last year as Purcell.

Advertisement

Purcell is coming off of some positives this year. He may have lost to Holger Rune at the Brisbane International, but he scored his first Australian Open ever this year, beating Mate Valkusz of Hungary. Purcell won the match 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 7-5. Purcell has also won three Challenger titles last year, all of them in India. He started with the Chennai Open, then followed it up with the Bengaluru Open, and then finally the Challenger title in Pune.

Zachary Svajda’s main challenge this year was at the Dallas Open. He had a poor outing as he lost the first-round match to James Duckworth 7-6 (7-3), 6-1. Duckworth, too, is scheduled to play against Taro Daniel in the Delray Beach Open. Svajda also won a few Challenger titles last year. He won the 2023 Cary Challenger II and the 2023 Tiburon Challenger. In that process, Svajda became the first player to win the Tiburon Challenger twice.

After careful consideration, The SportsRush’s Max Purcell vs Zachary Svajda prediction is in favor of the Australian.

How has the Max Purcell vs Zachary Svajda contest been in the past?

Max Purcell vs Zachary Svajda has only happened once before in their professional career. It was at the Citi Open in Washington last year on 1st August, 2023. Svajda won that match by 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5. That, and his young age, is the only thing pulling some weight towards Svajda. The Tennis Tonic predicts Zachary Svajda to win based on those two factors. However, Purcell has enough experience to win big matches and still stands a better chance. The odds for Zachary Svajda and Max Purcell are 1.80 as compared to 1.91 for the Australian as per Pokerstars.

Advertisement

The Purcell vs Svajda live streaming will be on Tennis TV. For the US audiences, they can watch it on Tennis Channel. The British people can watch it on Sky Sports and Australians can watch it on beIN Sports. The weather in Delray Beach, Florida continues to remain sunny with 26 degrees Celsius temperatures with 16 km/h wind speed and 43% humidity. It promises to be a thrilling contest.

In other predictions, Marcos Giron is also predicted to win against Emilio Nava.