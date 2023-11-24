Black Friday 2023: Nike Puts Up Special Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka Shoes For Sale at More than 30% Discount

Black Friday 2023 is set to be a festive day in the United States as retailers and shoppers alike will be buzzing like no other time of the calendar year. With the effects of Covid-19 lesser and the economy recovering, sports goods are getting back in demand. So much so that Oregon-based giants, Nike have come up with a Black Friday 2023 sale of their own.

The interesting part is Nike began the sale 3 days prior to Black Friday 2023. On their official website, many clearance items are available up to a discount of 60%, which also include new, fresh pairs which are the latest models Nike has come out with, in the United States. Nike has put up a special code ‘BLACKFRIDAY’ for online shoppers to place their orders and avail of fabulous offers or discounts.

While Serena Williams retired from tennis last year, she continues to be one of the most followed and adored sportspersons in the United States and across the globe too. One of her main sources of income currently is on sale at Nike at a whopping 52%. Serena Williams, in collaboration with graffiti artist Futura, has a customised model of shoes called Nike Air Max 90.

One of the strengths of the Nike Air Max 90 shoe is the foam midsole, making its air cushioning extremely comfortable. It allows women’s tennis players to bounce or land on their feet lightly, especially while going for overhead shots like smashes and serves. Additionally, it has a rubber waffle outsole that allows a player to stretch without putting any pressure on their feet and other body parts such as the ankle and calf muscles.

Nike is offering this Serena Williams shoe as part of its Black Friday 2023 sale for $82 instead of the regular MRP of $150. Besides this, if male tennis fans want an opportunity to at least get the Rafael Nadal feeling while playing on a tennis court or while walking and running anywhere, they can now do so at an affordable price. The Nike Court Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa model of shoes, which is worth $150 otherwise, is available online for just $93.

The shoe is renowned for having the iconic ‘Bull’ logo that Rafael Nadal adorns, symbolising his Spanish mentality and athleticism when on court. ‘Rafa’ the name is also inscribed on the heel. The Zoom Air part below the forefoot has been designed to give a springy feel to the shoe. Rafael Nadal, who is also known for having quick side-to-side movements as part of his training and warming up before every match, has virtually made Nike put a stiff frame on the lateral side to make it much easier.

It also possibly shows that Rafael Nadal continues to be high on the popularity scale in the United States despite not playing tennis for most of the 2023 season. To be the only overseas sports superstar in the same category like Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and basketball great, Michael Jordan who are all from the United States, is quite an accomplishment especially for an occasion like the Black Friday 2023 sale. Rafael Nadal last competed in the United States at the US Open in New York City last year, where he lost surprisingly in the Round of 16 to Frances Tiafoe despite being the No.1 seed.

Coming to Naomi Osaka, she must be extremely proud of the Nike Court Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka edition of shoes. Although even Osaka has been out of the sport for many months now, on the sidelines, she was working with Nike to come up with a range of shoes that defines her personality of being the voice of social change and justice.

Naomi Osaka is someone who wants to be known as more than just another tennis player or sportsperson and has a genuine personality for the same. She comes from an American-Japanese heritage and being a US Open winner has made her a huge attraction in the United States market, which seems to be gaining more interest from women and girls as consumers especially in tennis. The Naomi Osaka shoe is worth $90 from the regular $140 MRP in the Black Friday 2023 sale.

Some of the other pairs of tennis shoes on the Nike Black Friday 2023 sale which are of lower prices include Nike Air Max Bliss (worth $63 instead of $130), Nike Court Air Zoom Lite 3 (worth $40 instead of $71), Nike Court Legacy Lift (worth $58 instead of $90), Nike Court Zoom Next (worth $94 instead of $140), Nike Court Legacy Next Nature (worth $53 instead of $70) and

Nike Court Air Zoom Vapor 9.5 Tour Leather (worth $105 instead of $180).

Black Friday 2023: Rafael Nadal comeback news and Nike deal

The Black Friday 2023 deal comes at the right time for Nike and especially, Rafael Nadal. Nadal recently confirmed his return to tennis. His absence was to an extent, a huge blow to Nike in tennis even as Carlos Alcaraz had an extremely successful 2023 season.

The Rafael Nadal Nike deal is worth an estimated $10 million per year according to multiple media reports, a figure which could be greater with other perks, bonuses, shares, royalties etc. if taken into account. Nadal has been with Nike since the start of his career back in 2003, marking his 20th anniversary on the ATP Tour with the brand.