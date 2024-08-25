Frances Tiafoe Named the Only American Face of Top US Open Sponsor Despite 2024 Controversies

Frances Tiafoe recently landed himself a major gig ahead of the US Open 2024 as he was named as the face of Grey Goose, the official vodka sponsor of the tournament. It is a big boost for the American youngster, who hasn’t had a smooth 2024 season so far.

Tiafoe couldn’t hide his excitement when the announcement was made. He was quoted as saying in a pre-tournament press conference:

“For me, style has always been another way to bring an upbeat energy to the court and have fun with it. Grey Goose is all about bringing that same energy to the US Open, and any fan of the tournament knows how iconic the Honey Deuce is.”

The Honey Deuce isn’t just any drink from Grey Goose. It’s practically a tradition at the US Open, adding to the whole vibe of the event. The name for the official cocktail of the US Open, comes from a play on the tennis term “deuce”, obviously, and the honeydew melon garnish, which look like tennis balls.

The campaign kicked off with a series of quick, 15-second videos shared on Grey Goose and Tiafoe’s social media channels. Directed by Max Bartick, these clips highlighted Tiafoe’s signature style, his celebratory moves, and of course, the iconic Honey Deuce cocktail. You can expect even more fun content to drop as we get closer to the tournament.

It came as a surprise that Tiafoe was chosen to be the face of such a major campaign, given some pretty bold statements that he has made in the past. But this is what was needed for the brand.

The current World No.20 called some of his opponents ‘clowns’ in a Wimbledon 2024 press conference, while talking about his poor run since the last 18-24 months. Although Tiafoe did well to make it to the Cincinnati Open finals recently, it was his X-rated finger gesture while trying to photobomb Jannik Sinner lifting the trophy, that came under the scanner.

And almost after that incident, he had a NSFW word to say to Sinner during a press conference, which many called ‘classless’ on social media.

But Tiafoe’s fun personality with a lot of flamboyance might have made Grey Goose pick him to represent them during one of tennis’s biggest tournaments. A few days ago, he was unflustered while looking to fulfill one of his other sponsors’ commitments in a fun segment on social media at the sidelines of the US Open.

Tiafoe also maintains a close relationship with his colleagues off-court. He is often caught joking around with Carlos Alcaraz and American compatriots like Paul and Fritz.

This new partnership with Grey Goose is another sign that Tiafoe’s stocks have not fallen but only rising by the day. With the US Open around the corner, Frances Tiafoe will be front and center not just in matches but also as the face of Grey Goose’s cocktail bars popping up in four spots at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

It’s going to be a fun ride from August 26 to September 4. And Tiafoe’s ready to keep the energy high, both on and off the court.