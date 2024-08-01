US Open Gets Carlos Alcaraz’s Animated Version Completely Wrong in New Poster

The US Open recently unveiled a Marvel-inspired poster featuring animated versions of some of the top tennis players. While the creative idea was well-received, one glaring mistake caught the attention of fans: Carlos Alcaraz’s animated depiction.

The original comic poster features several tennis stars, including Carlos Alcaraz, Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, and Ben Shelton. While turning the stars into comic superheroes showcases the power of tennis, it also appeals to the new generation and increases the hype surrounding the sport.

The US Open social media pages went public with the poster recently, and followers were quick to notice an issue with Alcaraz’s appearance.

Tennis fans know that their favorite players are superheroes in their own way, and they’re joining forces with the Avengers to celebrate the power of tennis at the 2024 US Open.https://t.co/I2sPgy2rEQ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 31, 2024

In fact, the depiction was so off that fans even poured in with their comments on social media, hoping for a quick fix.



How could the US Open not get a Marvel-based animated character on Carlos Alcaraz right? pic.twitter.com/KPi7uYU6gA — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) August 1, 2024

The poster is part of a larger collaboration between the US Open and Marvel, which will release a special comic featuring 25 top players. Despite the misstep with Alcaraz’s depiction, the comic is highly anticipated by fans as they are eager to see their favorite players in a new, heroic light.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Alcaraz’s appearance has caused a stir, as he was recently compared to Winnie the Pooh at the Paris Olympics.

Alcaraz as Winnie the Pooh at Olympics 2024

Alcaraz has been having an incredible time in the Paris Olympics and has already booked a spot in the quarter-finals. However, while fans loved his performances, some ended up likening his appearance to Winnie the Pooh.

As a Spaniard, Alcaraz has been sporting a red-yellow combination during the Olympics, the colors of the Spanish national flag. However, fans believed it made him resemble the cartoon character Pooh, and it did not take long for the comparison to go viral.

As Alcaraz continues to rise in popularity and demonstrate his immense talent, it is only a matter of time before someone captures his likeness accurately in an animated form.

Moreover, Alcaraz’s ability to transcend the sport of tennis is evident, and his growing fanbase eagerly awaits a more fitting animated tribute. As he makes his mark in tournaments like the US Open, there is no doubt that his representation in popular culture will eventually match his prowess on the court.