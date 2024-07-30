Carlos Alcaraz’s Olympics Outfit Prompts Funny Winnie-the-Pooh Comparisons

Carlos Alcaraz has been the talk of the tennis world since the 2024 Olympics began. Coming into the Summer Games with the 2024 French Open and Wimbledon titles, Alcaraz is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in Paris right now. He has lived up to the hype as well with some great performances so far. However, Alcaraz’s fashion choices in Paris also seem to be going viral on social media alongside his tennis.

Recently, the youngster’s outfit became a point of discussion on social media due to its resemblance with the popular cartoon character Winnie-the-Pooh. Alcaraz’s yellow and red uniform almost looked like the well-known children’s character’s attire.

The 21-year-old probably wore the colors to represent his home country of Spain. The World No.3’s Nike outfit consisted of yellow shorts and a red polo t-shirt. While his patriotism was on full display, some fans found its similarity to Winnie-the-Pooh very endearing.

I’m now just realizing he got that Winnie the Pooh drip pic.twitter.com/5RNXP04LLP — Ummay Rashfi (@URashfi) July 29, 2024

As soon as this side-by-side comparison was posted on X (formerly “Twitter”), it drew multiple reactions from sporting enthusiasts.

he cannot keep getting more endearing like this https://t.co/r4DegQHZHJ — kermit gulag (@byekenobi) July 29, 2024

Ok well now I can’t un see it — Sarah Oltman (@SarahOltman) July 29, 2024

He’s definitely as sweet as Pooh my Carlitos ☺️ https://t.co/phdwVpJ2fn — (@jomarchgender) July 30, 2024

my favourite cartoon character & my favourite tennis player it all makes sense now https://t.co/RisczndS7f — carmen ᶻ (@fentyslap) July 29, 2024

During his French Open 2024 title run, Alcaraz was donning the same shorts. With the the 4-time Grand Slam winner manifesting a gold medal win even before the Paris Games began, it’s not surprising to see him choosing to wear these yellow shorts. The Spainard considers them to be lucky in his pursuit for Gold in Paris.

Alcaraz’s quest for Gold

With the form that he is in coupled with the withdrawals from the men’s singles event, Carlos Alcaraz is the frontrunner to win the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. So far, he has been performing according to expectations. From what it seems, the magic from the lucky yellow shorts is really helping him.

In the singles event, the #2 seed blew past Hady Habib and Tallon Griekspoor – 6-3, 6-1 & 6-1, 7-6, respectively – to book a spot in the third round. The Spaniard is expected to defeat Roman Safiullin on Wednesday.

Alcaraz also won his first doubles match, defeating team Argentina. He and Nadal will be expected to clinch yet another win on Tuesday when they go up against the Dutch duo of Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof.