Venus Williams Names Serena Williams’ 3 Qualities That Made Her Look Up To Her

Serena Williams and Venus Williams during the women’s doubles on day four of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams has had a lasting impact on numerous individuals around the world. Among those influenced by the American legend is her own sister, Venus Williams. Despite being the elder sibling, Venus revealed that she looked up to her sister, which eventually resulted in her own illustrious career.

During an appearance on the Virgin Radio UK talk show, the 44-year-old lauded Serena for having a decorated resume. Venus also revealed how certain traits – “courage, character, and fearlessness” – of Serena inspired her to win seven Grand Slams.

“I learned so much from her just by watching without her even saying a word you know by her courage and her character and her fearlessness and I was like ‘oh, I want that too, that’s how you win a major’,” Venus said.

Serena was the first one among the two to win a major. Being constantly around a Grand Slam winner motivated Venus to perform at her true potential. “Just by her doing something positive, being amazing, she didn’t say a word – her actions spoke loud enough,” Venus concluded.

Serena winning her first Grand Slam (US Open) in 1999 gave a big boost to Venus. The very next year, Venus clinched the Wimbledon and the US Open titles.

Even toward the tail end of her career, Venus was inspired by Serena to return to Wimbledon after a long gap.

Serena motivated Venus to make a comeback in 2022

Venus Williams played in only a handful of tournaments in the final years of her career. After her first-round loss in the Chicago Open 2021, Williams was out of the WTA tour for a considerable time. However, seeing Serena make her comeback to the tour ignited a spark in Venus as well.

Almost a year later, Venus returned to Wimbledon in 2022. Teaming up with Jamie Murray, the duo won their first-round mixed doubles clash against the Michael Venus-Alicja Rosolska team 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

“It (decision to participate) was definitely super last minute. I was just inspired by Serena. It was amazing. I just was so happy to have so much help today,” Venus said.

However, Williams and Murray’s run soon came to an end after the two suffered a second-round loss despite being the strong favorites. The O’Mara-Barnett duo upset several tennis enthusiasts by clinching a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 win.