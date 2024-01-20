Victoria Azarenka Net Worth: Has the Former World No.1 Suffered From Bias by Not Being Considered Amongst Richest Female Tennis Players of All-Time Alongside Serena Williams & Maria Sharapova by Western Media?

Jul 9, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Victoria Azarenka during her match against Elina Svitolina (UKR) on day seven at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Victoria Azarenka is one of the most renowned women’s players of all time. The Belarussian has enjoyed a great career so far and is still going strong at the age of 34. Azarenka is impressing at the Australian Open 2024, as she turned back the clock with her vintage performances. The 34-year-old is all set to add more money to her already illustrious kitty.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Victoria Azarenka has a net-worth of $25 Million. The Belarussian is a multiple time Grand Slam champion and dominated women’s tennis for three years. Azarenka was the star of women’s tennis during her early years as she won the Australian Open twice. Most of the Belarussian star’s money is made with prize money from tournaments.

Victoria Azarenka has won $36,729,719 in prize money throughout her career. She’s won 21 singles titles and 10 doubles title throughout her brilliant career. However, the Belarussian has not won a Grand Slam since a decade, with her last title coming at the Australian Open 2013.

However, even after earning such a hefty income, Azarenka is not among the top 10 highest grossing women’s player of all time. According to a list published Lifestyle Asia, the Belarussian was omitted from the top 10 list which included Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova. Now, Azarenka has a chance to add more money to her kitty with a successful run at the Australian Open.

Victoria Azarenka Sponsors and Endorsements

Victoria Azarenka is still on of the main attractions of the brand market. The Belarussian had a wide fan following and remains a very marketable athlete still. Azarenka has a big contract with Nike since many years. The 34-year-old uses the kit and shoes provided by the sporting manufacturing giants. Along with Nike kits, the two time Grand Slam champion has a deal with Wilson, who provide her with her tennis equipment.

Azarenka also has endorsement deals with watch manufacturers Citizen. The Belarussian has been endorsing the brand the Japanese brand for quiet some time. She has even been seen using custom made Citizen watch during her matches. Along with Citizen, Azarenka also has deals with Red Bull and American Express. Now, the Belarussian star will aim to bring back her glory days with a successful run at the Australian Open.