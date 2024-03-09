Caroline Dolehide vs Victoria Azarenka Prediction, Weather and Indian Wells 2024 Live Streaming Details:

At the 2024 BNP Paribas Open – Women’s Singles, the second-round clash of Caroline Dolehide vs Victoria Azarenka remains an exciting match. While players and their matches are all set in the third round of the top half, the bottom half deciders for the third round start with Azarenka and Dolehide. Dolehide defeated Spanish player Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-0 in the first round to reach here.

Whereas, Victoria Azarenka is a 27th-seeded player in the tournament, and will therefore start her tournament in the second round. Both Azarenka and Dolehide are coming off a below-par performance in the previous ATP Tours such as the San Diego Open and Dubai Tennis Masters. With the increased prize money this time, both players will have something to prove here.

The SportsRush’s Dolehide vs Azarenka prediction is in favor of Azarenka to win this match in three sets. Simply because Azarenka has more match experience and is a better player in tournaments than Dolehide. The Caroline Dolehide vs Victoria Azarenka match will take place on the outdoor hardcourts of the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens on Saturday, March 9.

What is the Caroline Dolehide vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head?

The head-to-head between Caroline Dolehide and Victoria Azarenka is 0-0. Both these players have never played against each other in any main draw of a tournament.

Where to watch Caroline Dolehide vs Victoria Azarenka live?

Caroline Dolehide vs Victoria Azarenka’s second-round match will be streaming live on the Tennis Channel in the US. In the UK, it will be live on Sky Sports. The match will start around 7:00 pm ET.

How much prize money has Victoria Azarenka won?

Victoria Azarenka has won $37,071,354 in prize money from her nearly two-decades-old professional tennis career.

What is Victoria Azarenka’s ranking?

Victoria Azarenka’s ranking is 30th in the WTA women’s singles world rankings. In comparison, Caroline Dolehide’s ranking is 51st.

What is the weather like at Indian Wells on Saturday?

The weather in Indian Wells, California is bright and sunny from Saturday afternoon to early evening. The temperature around that time will be 27 degrees Celsius, with 19 km/h wind speed, 21% humidity, and zero precipitation. It should be a perfectly good match.