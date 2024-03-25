How Heartbroken Caroline Wozniacki Helped Good Friend Victoria Azarenka Get Over Ugly RedFoo Breakup

Victoria Azarenka may have won her second round match in the ongoing Miami Open against American player Peyton Stearns, but it may not have been a comfortable situation for her during the match. Her ex-boyfriend Redfoo was in the stadium, cheering Stearns throughout the match. Although that didn’t work out, since Azarenka won, this must surely bring back terrible memories from when she dated him.

Advertisement

In that context, it was her good friend and fellow tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, who helped her get over the breakup and the heartbreak. Azarenka and Redfoo dated for two years before parting ways in June, 2014. Redfoo is an American rapper and singer, whose real name is Stefan Kendal Gordy. During their time as a couple, they were pretty thick.

Redfoo even attended the 2012 US Open, 2013 Australian Open, 2013 Wimbledon, and 2014 Australian Open, just to support Azarenka as her boyfriend. However, the breakup was equally ugly. Azarenka’s heartbreak’s cause was the rapper.

Advertisement

“I did get my heart broken; I really did. I’m over it, but it was broken. And I’m not afraid to admit that it was, but it’s life. ‘I think the toughest part is to admit that you weren’t O.K. Somebody asked me at one stage, ‘Are you depressed?’ And I said: ‘Are you kidding me? I’m not depressed.’ But you know what? I was. I was, but I just didn’t realize it, because all these things happen, and you just don’t know how to deal with emotions,” Azarenka said to The New York Times.

Thankfully for Azarenka, she had a good friend on whose shoulders she could cry on. It was none other than Caroline Wozniacki. Wozniacki could share from her own experiences, as she too was dating famous golfer Rory Mcllroy, which too didn’t end well.

The tennis-golf duo dated for 3 years from 2011-2014 their engagement was on 31st December 2013. Out of nowhere, Mcllroy called off the engagement few months later on May, 2014, and broke up with Wozniacki over a brief phone call. Wozniacki said that he never contacted her since.

Therefore, with this sadness and depression making a void/gaping hole in both their lives, Wozniacki and Azarenka bonded over it. Not unlike Mcllroy, Redfoo too was engaged to Azarenka, and he too called it off. Redfoo’s reason was that he wasn’t able to balance personal and professional commitments.

Being dumped by him like that, left Azarenka high and dry. It affected her morale, her form dipped, she got injured and very soon dropped way below in the rankings. Things were going downhill very soon for Azarenka, both professionally and personally.

Advertisement

Just like Wozniacki, Victoria Azarenka may too turn a corner

Victoria Azarenka was just 25 years old when she went through that breakup. Today, 10 years later, she has come a long way from that miserable condition. She also went through a custody battle with former boyfriend Billy McKeague over their son. Today, she may not be dating anyone, but Azarenka can take a leaf out of Wozniacki’s book and turn her life around even better. After her terrible breakup to Rory Mcllroy, Wozniacki married David Lee, former NBA star and are living in Miami together.

Azarenka, with her son Leo, is living the single-mother life currently. However, at only 34 years of age, she may easily find love in her life and settle down with the right life partner. Currently, her focus is the Miami Open 2024, where she beat Peyton Stearns 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. Victoria Azarenka will next play in the Round of 16 against Katie Boulter on Monday, March 25, 1.35 PM EST.