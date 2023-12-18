“Watching Alcaraz Play Djokovic in Wimbledon Final Was Frustrating”: After Winning $500,000+ Event, Youngster Back Himself To Emulate Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz

After a tough year, Jack Draper found some salvation after bagging a bumper paycheck for winning the Ultimate Tennis Showdown. After his triumph, he talked about the success his peers like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have achieved. The Brit aimed to draw inspiration from them and get on their level.

Advertisement

Draper reached his career-best rank of No.38 in January but struggled with injuries thereafter. He missed a handful of tournaments and the entire grass season, returning only before the US Open. After concluding the season placed World No.61, he featured in the UTS Grand Final in London. The 21-year-old beat Casper Ruud and Holger Rune en route to the trophy. He earned a massive payout of $546,800, including a $125,000 bonus for going undefeated.

Speaking to Eurosport after his victory (via Tennis365), Draper said he respects his contemporaries like Sinner and Alcaraz who have achieved great things at a young age. He admitted it was frustrating to see the Spaniard play the Wimbledon final while he sat out injured.

Advertisement

“I am happy for them because they are great young players, and I understand how much you have to put into the sport, especially at an early age. I have huge respect and admiration for what they are doing.” “On the other side, I remember when I was injured with my shoulder and I was watching Alcaraz play Djokovic in the Wimbledon final and it was frustrating to see a young player out there achieving amazing things, because of the competitor I am.”

Draper said he recognises the hard work put in by such players to reach great heights at a young age. He stated he is inspired by stars like Alcaraz, which also motivates him to get to their level. He claimed if he remains fit and works hard, he can match what they are doing.

“I think I can take a lot of inspiration and learn from a lot of things that these guys are doing, and really that fuels my fire to be in that position as well. It’s going to be interesting in the next couple of years if I can stay injury-free and do all the right things to see if I can get up there with those guys.”

Jack Draper’s nascent career; can he match up to Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner soon?

Despite an injury-riddled season, Jack Draper advanced to the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. That was his best Grand Slam result so far. He was drafted into the Great Britain Davis Cup team for the Final 8 after Andy Murray and Dan Evans withdrew due to injury. Draper also got to the fourth round in the Indian Wells Masters. Additionally, after returning from injury, he reached his first-ever ATP Tour event final at the ATP 250 Sofia Open. He beat higher-ranked Lorenzo Musetti and Jan-Lennard Struff but lost the summit clash against Adrian Mannarino.

2023 was arguably Draper’s best year since turning pro in 2018. On the back of his aforementioned campaign, he minted $737,907 in prize money this season. The $500,000+ winnings from UTS comfortably take him beyond $1.2 million for 2023. Not including the prize from the exhibition event, Draper has earned $1,822,971 in his fledgling career so far.

Advertisement

Draper’s best ATP 1000 finish is making it to the quarter-finals of the 2022 Canadian Open. The young Brit will hope to follow Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz and have a breakthrough year in 2024.