Carlos Alcaraz Stands Out With Ultimate Praise for Rafael Nadal on Successful Return to Tennis

Rafael Nadal has won his first two matches on his comeback on the ATP Tour. In the Round of 32 at the Brisbane International, Nadal beat old rival, Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-1. While in the Round of 16, the Spaniard was even more dominant, winning 6-1, 6-2 against Australia’s Jason Kubler.

The Spaniard’s comeback has got the tennis community buzzing with fans and players alike delighted to see Nadal in action again. The 37-year-old seems to be at his imperious best. Rafael Nadal himself posted a picture on his Instagram account recently and expressed his delight at pulling off a winning comeback in the sport.

Rafael Nadal wrote a heartfelt caption and admitted that he missed playing tennis in front of his fans. Nadal even thanked his family and his fans who supported him throughout this tough journey. However, he still feels that this is just the start and that he had a long way to go.

Top tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Diego Schwartzmann commented on the post, showing their happiness after Nadal’s return. Carlos Alcaraz commented “What a joy to see you again on track Rafa!” and added a king emoji. Argentine star Schwartzmann expressed his delight by heart emojis to welcome Nadal back on tour. Even Novak Djokovic reposted Rafael Nadal’s picture on his Instagram story and wrote “Welcome Back”.

Rafael Nadal aims to win the Brisbane International 2024

Rafael Nadal is warming up for the Australian Open by participating in the Brisbane International 2024. In the next round, Nadal won 6-1, 6-2 against Australia’s Jason Kubler to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament. This will be the Spaniard’s 225th quarterfinal in his career and his first since the Wimbledon 2022 competition. He will be up against another Australian, Jordan Thompson.

Nadal could be the favorite to win the tournament, as it is very likely that he could clash against another big rival of his, Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals should both the veterans win their respective quarterfinal matches.