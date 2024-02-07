Chris Eubanks vs James Duckworth Dallas Open 2024 Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of Round of 16 Clash

It’s been two days since the Dallas Open 2024 began and the tournament is already exciting. Match predictions are rife, and while everyone would be delightfully surprised by an upset, the top-tier players remain the favorites. In the top half of the draw, Chris Eubanks vs James Duckworth is the fourth match. The match is scheduled at 2:30 pm local time (3.30 PM ET) and will take place at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex at Southern Methodist University.

Chris Eubanks missed out on getting a ‘bye’ to the second round. He played his first-round match against Steve Johnson, a fellow American tennis player, and won 6-1, 6-4. Eubanks dominated in every aspect, including aces, first and second serve wins, receiving points and overall points won.

Chris Eubanks has had a below par start to the 2024 season. He beat Taro Daniel of Japan 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Australian Open 2024. He then lost to World No. 5 Andrey Rublev in straight sets to bow out of the Majors in the second round itself. But he remains one of the expected Americans after Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul, to bring home the title.

His opponent, James Duckworth from Australia was a wildcard entrant in his home Grand Slam Down Under but failed to capitalise on it. He was knocked out by unseeded Frenchman Luca Van Assche in the first round, 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6. He was a quarter-finalist at the Brisbane Open 2024 prior to that, so he would fancy his chances to beat Eubanks.

In the first round of the Dallas Open 2024, Duckworth beat Zachary Svajda 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 to reach the second round. However, based on their current form and rankings, The SportsRush predicts the American to win the Chris Eubanks vs James Duckworth clash. The odds are in favor of Eubanks at 1.57, vis-a-vis 2.25 for Duckworth, according to Pokerstars.

The temperature will remain cooler, though slightly on the rise for the rest of the day at 20* Celsius with mostly sunny weather.

This will be the first-ever Chris Eubanks vs James Duckworth clash as it has never happened before. So, it will be a new experience for the Dallas viewers, who can either take a bus, tram, or cab ride to get to the venue. Eubanks won 21 out of his 41 matches last year including wins against top-ranked players Stefanos Tsitsipas, Christopher O Connell, Ben Shelton, and Adrian Mannarino.

While Eubank will rely on his strong serve, which fetches him a lot of points, Duckworth will take a lot of confidence from his win against Svajda. His fine performance at the Brisbane Open will also help. While Duckworth winning could be an upset, he could potentially pull it off if he gets a strong headstart in points. He has a powerful baseline game. Spectators can expect a battle of the opposites during the Chris Eubanks vs James Duckworth match on Wednesday.