Holger Rune Has a Sweet Message for Novak Djokovic After ‘Gooood Night’ Jibe

The Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune match will be remembered in history for how Djokovic responded to the crowd for their jeers. But despite the kerfuffle between the Wimbledon crowd and the 7-time champion, it was good to know that there were no hard feelings with his opponent Holger Rune.

Rune, who lost 3-6, 4-6, 2-6 to Djokovic in the round of 16 clash, took to X to express his love and admiration for the Serb. Well aware of everything that happened during and after the match, Rune still showed class and dignity.

He shared a picture of him and Djokovic hugging after the match. Alongside that, he called Djokovic his friend and wished him the very best for the remainder of the tournament. He had no hard feelings about anything that transpired and in fact, he didn’t even address it in his message.

For the unversed, Novak Djokovic hit back at the Wimbledon crowd members who were booing him by saying, “Goooood Night”. Some crowd members were repeatedly chanting “Ruuuune” during the game, almost in an elongated way of chanting it. This was their clever way of booing Djokovic without explicitly saying the word, ‘boo’.

Djokovic, who is no stranger to hostile crowds, caught it and hit back at them. Rune probably understood the situation, put himself in Djokovic’s shoes, and respectfully stayed out of the matter.

Holger Rune and Novak Djokovic Share a Good Friendship

Rune and Novak Djokovic have played each other 6 times, with Djokovic having a 4-2 lead. After almost every match, Rune has showered compliments on Djokovic, with the Serb returning the gesture. They share a very healthy and good friendship.

Last year when Djokovic was in supreme form, he lost to Rune at the Italian Open quarter-final. While speaking to the media about it, the Serb only had praises for Rune and the entire newer generation. He said it was good for the sport that new players like Rune and Alcaraz were coming up. Alcaraz would later defeat Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last year.

Later in 2023, when Rune faced Djokovic again at the Nitto ATP Finals, he lost. He explained what sets the Serb apart from the rest at the press conference.

Both of them also talked soccer, as they discussed the Denmark vs Serbia match, their respective countries, at the ongoing Euro Cup. They remain good friends outside of tennis as well.