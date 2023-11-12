“We Sold 160,612 Tickets”: Amidst Reports of $7.5 Million Saudi Arabia ATP Masters, Italian Tennis Chief Takes Dig With ATP Finals Response

Aug 30, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; A full crowd waits in the plaza to enter Arthur Ashe Stadium on day one of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The president of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation has revealed incredible ticket sales before the start of this year’s ATP Finals. The tickets for the event are almost sold out as crowds look forward to watch their favorite stars play live. Novak Djokovic will be the favorite to win a record seventh ATP Finals title at the event. However, he faces a daunting task to beat rivals Alcaraz and Medvedev, adding to the excitement.

Advertisement

The players that will participate in the event includes the 24 time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune. The people have been flocking in to purchase the tickets and get a chance to see their favorite star compete.

The anticipation for the tournament can be seen by the number of tickets already sold. Italian tennis president Angelo Binaghi that 160,612 tickets, or 96.5% of the total, have already been sold. Also, the Italian tennis president dropped a little sarcastic comment saying not one ticket has been bought from Saudi Arabia, as the ATP engage in talks for Saudi Arabia Masters 1000, which is reportedly set to offer a prize money pool of $7.5 million with a million of it going to the champion.

Advertisement

“Out of a total of 166,470 salable tickets we sold 160,612 (40.2% from abroad, from 95 different countries, nine more than last year, major buyers: Switzerland 4.46%, Germany 2.9%, England 2.79% and Brazil 2.72%, not even one from Saudi Arabia) equal to 96.5% of salable tickets.”

Binaghi’s comments come after rumors about Saudi Arabia making greater efforts to host ATP Tour events in the future. Saudi Arabia has already secured the right to host the ATP Next Gen Finals this year. However, Milan hosted the event from 2017 to 2022.

ATP Finals 2023 attracting lots of interest

The ATP Finals 2023 is set to be the most cash rich tournament in tennis history.

The 2023 season finale of the ATP Finals will give away a record $15 million in prize money. The winning player in this year’s competition will receive $4,801,500. However, he will have to go the whole tournament unbeaten to win that amount. This is more than the previous year, when Djokovic had won $4,740,300 in 2022.

The high prize money and top eight players in the world all fit and firing, has added to the excitement of the tournament. The players will not only look to entertain the crowd but also look to life the prestigious trophy to end their season on a high.