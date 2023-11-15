“The Steph Curry of Tennis”: Stefanos Tsitsipas’ $10,000 Philanthropic Pledge Ends Prematurely, Sparks Jokes/Ridicule

Aug 30, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece loses a point against Dominic Stricker of Switzerland on day three of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas retired three games into his match against Holger Rune in the 2023 ATP Finals, withdrawing from the tournament. This prematurely drew the curtains on a charity pledge he made before the event. His early exit meant he raised no money for his cause. Fans on social media mocked the Greek for his failure, comparing his effort to Steph Curry’s, among other jokes.

Before the ATP Finals, Stefanos Tsitsipas announced a donation plan in association with High Impact Athletes, an organization that connects sportspersons with charities. He said for every set he wins at the year-end championship, he would donate $10,000 to the Humane League. The NGO works to rescue and rehabilitate abused and abandoned animals. The World No.6 also explained the benefits of donating and implored others to chip in.

However, Tsitsipas’ initiative bore no fruit. He lost his opening clash of the ATP Finals in straight sets to Jannik Sinner. Then, unfortunately, he was forced to retire early in his second match after a back injury. He subsequently pulled out of the competition altogether, without winning a single set. This meant his pledge amounted to nothing. Having won zero sets, Tsitsipas has no donation pledged.

This unfortunate outcome was trolled by social media users. One fan compared this incident to Steph Curry’s failure to raise funds in an event a few years ago. The Golden State Warriors star was given a chance to make $500,000 for a cancer organization by converting a half-court shot. Incredibly, he missed nine attempts in a row, failing to raise any money.

Some users took a dig at the poncho he wore during the ATP Finals opening ceremony, saying he should have used that money to donate instead.

Tsitsipas has made no further announcement on the extent of his injury. Meanwhile, Hubert Hurkacz has already replaced him in the ATP Finals round-robin phase.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has frequently been involved in charity acts

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been active in increasing funds and awareness about charities. Despite his failure to win a single set and raise any money from his pledge, he made a donation to the Humane League. He gave the organization $10,000 regardless of his early exit from the ATP Finals.

He previously donated a similar amount for rescue efforts in Ukraine after an exhibition match. Playing in a charity event for war-torn country alongside compatriot Maria Sakkari, he vowed to give 10k to the cause if she hit an ace against Matteo Berettini. The Italian played along and put in a half-hearted effort in the return (via Tennis World USA). Sakkari successfully hitting an unreturnable serve meant Tsitsipas donated an extra $10,000.

The Greek also revealed in January this year that if he ever wins the Australian Open, he would grant a portion of it to build a school in Victoria. He said he wanted to give children access to free education (via The Age). Tsitsipas has had his share of run-ins and negative press and has often been the subject of ridicule and criticisms for various reasons. However, it is evident he genuinely wishes to involved with charity and use his fame and money for welfare of people.