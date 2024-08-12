What Happened to Danielle Collins? American Star Not to Get Ideal Farewell

Danielle Collins made the headlines due to her unreasonable behavior at the 2024 Olympics. Just after retiring from her quarterfinal bout in the singles event, Collins was condemned for her on-court outburst involving Iga Swiatek. Since then, Collins barely spoke about her health until recently.

After already missing the Canadian Open 2024, the American star took to Instagram and gave an injury update. She began by acknowledging every fan who “reached out” and “checked in” on her after suffering a heat stroke in Roland Garros. The 30-year-old further disclosed that she also sustained a strained Rectus Abdominis, the same injury that bothered her four years ago.

Because of the injury, Collins decided to not put her health at any risk. Hence, she took the tough decision to skip the Cincinnati Open 2024.

“Little update for all who have been reaching out and checking in on me since my injury at the Olympics. After having a heat stroke in Paris, I strained my rectus abdominis. I had a similar injury to this area almost four years ago that kept me from competing for over four months. Obviously I don’t want to have a repeat of that. As I am approaching the end of my career, it has been important to try and rest and recover so that this can heal as quickly as possible. I was really bummed to have to pull out of Toronto and Cincinatti,” Collins wrote in an Instagram caption.

With the 2024 season being her last one before she retires, the Florida native wants to play the US Open for one last time. Hence, she is aiming to return on tour in Mexico for the Monterrey Open 2024 ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year.

“My hope is to return to competition in Monterey. I’m hoping to continue with my season after US Open and continue to try and go after the goals I set out for this year . Thank you to everyone who has reached out over the last few weeks and all the love and support as always,” Collins concluded.

Collins has had an impressive performance on the hard courts this season, having won the Miami Open 2024. She will not only hope to participate in the US Open but also make a deep run to cover for the points that she will lose by skipping both the WTA 1000 tournaments.