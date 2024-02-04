What is Maria Sharapova Doing Now? Fans Excited to See New Avatar of 2004 Wimbledon Champion

Maria Sharapova was one of the most influential tennis stars of all-time. The Russian ace thrilled the crowd with her brilliant brand of tennis, while dominating the women’s division. The 5-time Grand Slam women’s singles winner has retired since 2020 but continues to be a fan favorite across the world, making many ask about what is Maria Sharapova doing now.

Now, Maria Sharapova is a successful businesswoman. The Russian even joined fashion brand Moncler in 2022, as member of it’s Board of Directors. Alongside that, Sharapova also has her own brand Sugarpova, which is a massive success as well. Sharapova became a mother in July 2022, with the birth of her son Theodore.

Maria Sharapova has not married yet but has been engaged to Alexander Gilkes, an American businessman and socialite, since 2018 and both are co-owners of some sprawling properties in the state of California. Sharapova is one tennis star whose marketability has hardly been affected despite being sentenced to a short ban from tennis due to allegedly taking banned drugs, which she denied constantly and put it down to ignorance.

Neither the Covid-19 pandemic hurt her earnings. In fact, it has made her stronger as she continues to be trusted by two of her long-term sponsors, Nike and Evian. She also has fashion tie-ups with brands like Tonal and Therabody. So what is Maria Sharapova doing now is being focused on operating and promoting New York City’s first-ever floating tennis court in the NYC Harbour in partnership with Evian, which she launched at the 2023 US Open. Besides of course, balancing the art of being doting mother and life partner while making a home for all of them.

Sharapova has confirmed her participation in the Pickleball Slam 2, which also is another answer to what is Maria Sharapova doing now. She seems to be bitten by the pickleball bug and the day might not be far when she owns a pickleball team of her own, seeing her $200 million USD plus net worth.

The Pickleball Slam 2, scheduled for February 4, 2024, has attracted a lot of interest among fans as their favorite tennis stars are set to come together. Maria Sharapova will be joined by John McEnroe as they will take on Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf in the showpiece event. Sharapova was quoted as saying about the event last year –

“I’m playing pickleball and not just any pickleball, I am playing with John McEnroe against Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi. February 4, in Miami, at the Hard Rock, it’s the Pickleball Slam 2.”

While Maria Sharapova is enjoying her life off court now, she will be back to thrill crowds with another sport.