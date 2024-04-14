4 Superstar Women’s Tennis Players Who Are Proud Pet Parents Ft. Danielle Collins

One common love interest athletes on the WTA Tour have had over the years is of keeping pets. They have talked about how the presence of a pet has had an impact on their careers. Danielle Collins is one of the players who has introduced her pets to the fans on the court.

While her rivals have done the same in the past, Collins has been the most recent one to do it on the WTA Tour. Over the past few years, fans have witnessed the players enjoy their time with their pets.

Danielle Collins

Collins, during her Charleston Open victory brought in her dog, Quincy to the court while celebrating her win. Quincy was seen running and jumping on the court as Collins shared a few kisses with him. The American had first seen him in a rescue shelter and has ever since considered him as her son.

Collins stays with Quincy while her parents have three more dogs with them. All of them are rescue dogs. Along with Quincy, there is Harper, Lola and Scout. Collins has always advocated for animal care and wants to spend more time with her pets.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams has been a dog person since her teenage years. Her first pet was a puppy named Jackie Pete in 1999. The Jack Russell Terrier breed was with Williams till 2015. She had posted on Instagram about Jackie passing away in 2015.

In 2004, the former world No.1 added Lauerlei to the pack. It was a Shih Tzu and was with her until her retirement in 2022. Lauerlei breathed her last in Septemeber, 2022. Williams shared a few adorable moments of Lauerlei on social media. She now spends time with Christopher Chip Rafael Nadal, a Yorkshire Terrier who has been with Williams since 2017.

The name Rafael Nadal was added due to the close bond between Nadal and Williams. Christopher has his own Instagram account with 13.6k followers.

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova was one of the leading stars on the WTA Tour. Her energy and confidence on the court were a sight to witness. The former player has adopted two dogs and loves to spend quality time with them.

Sharapova first adopted a Pomeranian in 2006 named, Dolce. They both even appeared together in an advertisement for Canon in 2007.

The Russian also adopted a Bernese mountain dog in 2016. Sharapova named him, Brusier and has posted pictures of him on Instagram.

Emma Navarro

The 2024 WTA tour season has seen Emma Navarro make her mark in the sport. She has been climbing up the rankings over the past few weeks with her incredible form. Navarro opened up about taking her dogs, Marti and Major Tom to long walks at Sullivan Island.

The Charleston-born player even did a photoshoot with Marti during Indian Wells this year. Navarro was seen holding Marti tight while they both posed for the camera.

The 20-year-old even wakes up early to take Marti and Major Tom on the beach without a leash. Navarro does it as there are restrictions after a certain time.