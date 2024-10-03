What’s Carlos Alcaraz’s Exact Equation with Jannik Sinner? Spaniard Clarifies After Viral Flight Photo

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are currently two of the most dominant forces in the world of tennis. Their rivalry has often lit up tennis courts, as shown by the 3-hour and 21-minute long China Open final, in which the Spaniard prevailed. Despite their on-court rivalry, the two share a cordial bond, highlighted by their joint trip from Beijing to Shanghai.

Naturally, the media questioned Alcaraz about his relationship with Sinner after a picture of them traveling to Shanghai went viral on social media. The 21-year-old shared that the two aren’t close friends but maintain a good relationship.

“Once we are on tour traveling, during the tournament, we are with our teams in all rounds. So we don’t speak much. But when we can, we talk a little bit besides tennis..about life. We have a good relationship, but we are not close friends,” said Alcaraz in the press conference.

Despite their on-court rivalry and the fact that they can be a possible threat to each other’s potential records, Alcaraz showed his sympathy to the Italian in the doping battle. It came after the World Anti-Doping Agency asked the Court of Arbitration for Sports for a 2-year ban on the Italian. “It’s difficult for him… I feel (for) him,” the Spaniard added.

Following their three-set China Open final battle, the duo broke the internet with their recent picture from a flight to Shanghai. Both Sinner and Alcaraz are going to be part of the Shanghai Masters, and as a result, they traveled together with their teams.

Besides, Sinner and Alcaraz took part in an event for Nike ahead of their opening clash in the ATP Masters 1000. Alcaraz also shared images from the event on his official Instagram account, which showed them laughing together.

“In Shanghai now! Great morning with @janniksin and the @nike family before my opener in the tournament on Saturday!” wrote the Spaniard while sharing the images.

Alcaraz is scheduled to play against local lad Shang Juncheng in his opening round on Friday, 10:00 pm ET. Sinner will take on Taro Daniel in the round of 64 on the same day at the same time.