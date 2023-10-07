“What’s The Point?”: Andy Roddick Calls Elon Musk Out Again Over Twitter Feature

Sep 9, 2013; New York, NY, USA; Andy Roddick in attendance for the Rafael Nadal (ESP) against Novak Djokovic (SRB) men’s final match on day 15 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Roddick seems to have a massive problem with X, especially ever since Elon Musk took over the reins. It is under Musk that Twitter’s name got changed to X and so did some features too. Now, Roddick has a problem with another introduction that according to him, nullifies the purpose of X’s existence.

The 2003 US Open champion took to the social media platform again after he wasn’t able to post a news link on his feed. His comment did not go unnoticed as someone from X also responded to him about the same. The same question has been raised by many users on the platform.

Roddick stunned as Twitter disables news feature

Twitter was formed in March 2006 in San Francisco. The idea was to give a certain life or world update in the form of short text, links or videos to followers. It proved to be a massive help for digital news publications and agencies as well since it gave them an opportunity to post links, which can be clicked for full articles to be read or videos to be watched.

However, ever since Elon Musk has taken over, there have been many changes on the social media platform. Once a favorite for celebrities especially, it seems to be losing out now to competitors such as Instagram and Instagram Threads. With news also going out of the window, Andy Roddick expressed his displeasure about the same.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/andyroddick/status/1709917170971389975?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

X also came under the scanner this year for removing the blue ticks of some famous personalities’ pages. It also removed the Additional Context feature part as well. It is believed this was done in order to protect Elon Musk, who was accused of lying when it comes to Tesla stocks.

With Andy Roddick having 1.4 million followers on X, one of the platform’s representatives responded to his displeasure.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dinkin_flickaa/status/1709931913811837000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When Andy Roddick and Elon Musk had a banter about tennis

Elon Musk seems to be bitten by the pickleball bug. He had responded to an X user earlier this year, predicting that ‘pickleball will crush tennis’ as the former is ‘way more convenient’. Andy Roddick, in return, hit back.

Roddick, who himself has been seen playing pickleball with the likes of Andre Agassi, said that it is more fun to play. However, pickleball will never crush tennis according to the former American No.1.