Andy Roddick Takes a Dig at Elon Musk While Criticizing New Twitter Feature: “Luckily, Only One Person Owns the Space!”

American tennis great Andy Roddick is known to be very vocal and witty with his opinions, especially on social media. Recently, the former World No.1 took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the latest ‘Additional Context’ feature added to the communications app.

Advertisement

Roddick initially commented on a pressing issue in the United States about the arrest of Devon Archer, who has apparently accused US President Joe Biden for his involvement in son Hunter’s business in the Ukraine, at the time when he was Vice-President of the country. The US Open 2003 champion talked about how Americans in general, are not the biggest believers in context and nuance.

Andy Roddick shows off his hilarious side again, comment goes viral

Roddick replied on a tweet from New York Post journalist Miranda Devine. The ‘Additional Context’ feature in this post did not seem to be of much help to really understand the post better, if that was indeed its objective.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/andyroddick/status/1686003805882572801?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GolfMamba/status/1686023614154293248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan responded to Andy Roddick on his tweet, bringing up a past which involved a tweet written by Elon Musk. Apparently, Musk was accused of lying which made him cut out the additional context feature from his own tweet. Earlier this year, Musk was believed to be manipulating investors at Tesla over the following 2018 tweet –

“Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.”

Reportedly, Tesla was supposed to be bought out for $72 billion but that did not materialize. When the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued Musk over his tweets, he stepped aside as Tesla chairman and settled the matter outside court for $20 million.

Advertisement

In court, the world’s second-richest man stood for 9 hours on the witness stand and said: “Just because I tweet something does not mean people believe it or will act accordingly.”

Coming back to Roddick’s tweet, he used this case apparently to make a hilarious comment in reply –

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/andyroddick/status/1686023817301278722?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When tennis vs pickleball sparked argument between Roddick and Musk

When it comes to the debate between both the racquet sports, Elon Musk recently tweeted in response to a fan comment that –

“Pickleball will crush tennis. Way more convenient.”

The most famous response came from Andy Roddick, who tweeted in style –

“And it will never crush tennis. It’s so much fun to play but it’s not even comparable as a viewer. Ping pong is also really fun would rather be kicked in the nuts than watch it on TV.”