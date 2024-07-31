Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Outclassed by LeBron James in Interesting Task Done Before the Olympics

Rafael Nadal, LeBron James, Simone Biles and Carlos Alcaraz among many other Olympians recently participated in an engaging and unique task ahead of the Olympics. This captivated fans and added to the excitement surrounding the event and their respective journeys.

In a video posted on Instagram, the likes of Nadal, Alcaraz and Andy Murray from the world of tennis, voiced out the actual pronunciations of their names. Athletes from other sports too joined in, but it was LeBron at the very end who stood out with his voiceover.

The reel quickly went viral and the comments sections was flooded with multiple laughing emojis from fans. While many believe that Alcaraz and Nadal’s names are often the most mispronounced in sports, LeBron’s style of saying his name clearly took the cake.

Nadal, Alcaraz and Murray were among tennis players who joined in a special content piece before the Olympics but it was LeBron James who stole the show! pic.twitter.com/EgbrXeiKFC — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) July 31, 2024

Nadal and LeBron are arguably two of the biggest names in sports to have participated in the Olympics 2024. This event in Paris could well be the one final time both these great athletes represent Spain and the United States respectively.

LeBron was the flagbearer for the US contingent at the event, which will be forever be remembered. On the other hand, Nadal carried the Olympic torch, something which normally a top athlete from the host country does.

While Alcaraz is revelling in teaming up with Nadal in the men’s doubles category. The reigning French Open champion is the biggest hope of Spain winning gold in tennis in both the doubles and singles events.

At the time of writing this report, Nadal and Alcaraz lost the first set 2-6 and were locked in at 2-2 in the second set against the quality doubles pair of Rajiv Ram and Austin Krajicek of the United States on Wednesday.