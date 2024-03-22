When Andre Agassi Made Epic ‘Household’ Joke on Wife Steffi Graf After Miami Open 2002 Win

Andre Agassi is one of the most distinguished tennis players in history. Throughout his illustrious career, Agassi has won multiple titles and has numerous records to his name. Among the many incredible feats, being the men’s player with the most number of Miami Open titles is one of the most impressive achievements of his career. Tying Steffi Graf’s record of 5 titles by winning his fifth title at the Miami Open in 2002, the then-31-year-old went on to take a hilarious dig at his wife.

Back in the late 1990s, Steffi Graf made history by becoming the only player to win the Miami Open five times. However, merely a few years later, her husband and American legend Andre Agassi went on to tie the record. By defeating Roger Federer in the Miami Open 2002 finals 6-3, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, “The Punisher” lifted his fifth title and had a hilarious joke.

Despite Graf being the more accomplished player between the two, Agassi joked that he could go on to win a sixth title and “move up in the household”.

“The way things are going I have a shot at passing her [Graf] because I know she’s not gonna win another one. I’m moving up in the household,” Agassi said, per The Globe And Mail.

Seems like Agassi manifested this statement. Merely a year later, he went on to defeat Carlos Moya in straight sets to win the Miami Open 2003 and become the player with the most titles in Miami, surpassing his wife.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have been married for the past 23 years

Andre Agassi was married to Brooke Shields for two years (1997-1999), despite being “taken by” Steffi Graf. However, two years after his split with Shields, Agassi tied the knot with the German superstar.

As mentioned in his memoir, Agassi had a crush on Graf in 1991, taken aback by her “effortless beauty”.

“I’ve had a crush on Steffi since I first saw her doing an interview on French TV,” he wrote in his memoir Open, per People. “I was thunderstruck, dazzled by her understated grace, her effortless beauty.”

However, the women’s World No.1 didn’t reciprocate the same feelings until several years later. Finally, the power couple got married in 2001 and raised two kids – Jaden Gil Agassi and Jaz Elle Agassi.