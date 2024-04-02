Jannik Sinner Reveals 2 Biggest Fears Ahead of Monte Carlo Masters 2024

Jannik Sinner is having a better start to the season than he could have even imagined. Having played four tournaments this season, the Italian has won three – the Australian Open 2024, the Rotterdam Open 2024, and the Miami Open 2024 – and finished as the finalist at the Indian Wells Masters 2024. While Sinner’s 22-1 YTD has enthusiasts believing that he could make yet another title run at the Monte Carlo Masters 2024, the 22-year-old recently expressed some concerns about the first ATP 1000 clay tournament of the year in separate media interactions.

After defeating Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1 in the finals of the Miami Open 2024, Jannik Sinner spoke about the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters 2024 with reporters. Jannik, who has failed to replicate the same success on clay courts as he has on hard courts, revealed two points of concern – constant unexpected results at the Monaco-based tournament & his past struggles.

As unexpected as it may sound, winning the Miami Open 2024 also comes with a huge disadvantage. While Sinner prepared to win the tournament in South Florida, a huge majority of his competition was on the clay courts preparing for the clay court season. With the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 kickstarting in merely four days, the World No.2 hasn’t gotten enough preparation time.

“First of all, you don’t have too much time to adapt because Monaco – I guess we start to practice Thursday the first time. So, not even one week to get used to the clay,” Sinner explained at the post-match press conference after the final at Miami Open.

Additionally, the unexpected results in Monte Carlo, over the past few years, haven’t been the most encouraging factor for the youngster as well. But, Sinner doesn’t lack any confidence as he is significantly more prepared and in a better physical condition than last year.

“There are always some strange results in Monaco, so let’s see what’s coming this year. For sure, the main goal is Roland Garros… I have the feeling that I’ve learned many things from last year um what I can do better. Physically, I’m in a different shape than I was last year which you know with the clay is a lot physical,” Sinner said.

Sinner also spoke about his past results being a point of concern for him in an interview with Tennis Channel. Combined with the fact that he only has two days to prepare for the tournament, his past performance on the clay courts will be a huge hurdle for him to overcome.

“I have to be ready and also mentally I have to be ready. Now new chapter it’s clay coming. Usually, I struggled there a little bit so let’s see what I can achieve this time. But you know until now the season has been nearly perfect,” Sinner said to Prakash Amritraj.

Despite his concerns, fans of the Italian will hope that the momentum on his side plays a huge role during the tournament. Of course, it will be expected of Sinner to learn from all the mistakes that he makes over the coming several weeks and put up an incredible performance at the Roland Garros 2024.