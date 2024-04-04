How the Miami Open 2024 Bolstered the Miami Economy Despite ‘Parking Lot’ Jibe From Players Like Alexander Zverev

The Miami Open has been one of the most prestigious events on the ATP and WTA Tours. It has become a destination for tourists to enjoy the matches and spend time in the city. During the Miami Open 2024, the increase in number of tourists to Miami was evident. This year’s attendance saw a record 395,683 spectators, as compared to 386,000 last season, as reported by Miami Living.

Advertisement

The Miami Open 2024 also contributed to the economy as 4,659,933 passengers travelled through the Miami International Airport last month. There was a 13.16% increase as compared to last year. The organizers at Miami had also announced 10 new sponsors in this year’s edition and added 2 new events for the fans to experience.

The Miami Open Wheelchair Invitational and Major League Pickleball events were added for the first time in a Masters 1000 series tournament. These programs contributed to the increased attendance at the event this time.

Advertisement

While it has been a positive outing for event organizers in Miami, it has not been the same for certain players. Alexander Zverev feels the venue being changed from Key Biscayne to Hard Rock Stadium, which is also the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, has made him miss the old stadium. In an interview with Tennis Channel, Zverev felt that the outdoor courts felt like playing in a ‘parking lot’.

“I loved playing at Key Biscayne, I loved being there. I had some good success and was close to winning a title there. Here, I am still trying to find my rhythm because there is extreme difference from the way Centre Court plays compared to the other courts simply because we play inside a massive stadium and it is kind of covered. The surface is also a bit different to outside (courts), where we are kind of playing on a parking lot. That is the vibe.”

Even though there has been criticism from the players, the numbers from the stadiums have proved that the event continues to attract fans. There are various activities that the fans can indulge in around the stadium. From eateries to bars and magic shows, it provides wholesome entertainment to all age groups.

Exploring the festivities around the stadium at the 2024 Miami Open

After the fans spend hours watching the matches at the Hard Rock Stadium, the refreshments available around the arena are astonishing. There are 34 eateries spread around the arena, offering multiple cuisines. The Nobu Restaurant was a new entry in this year’s edition and offered its signature dishes, including Black Cod with Miso, Yellowtail Jalapeno, and Rock Shrimp Creamy Spicy.

The Pop-ups of Miami’s finest restaurants included David Chang’s Fuku Chicken, known for its thigh-meat spicy fried chicken sandwich. The Miami Open show stealers have always been Sushi Maki, Kiki on the River, and Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. Meanwhile, there are also food trucks serving the Florida dishes.

Advertisement

The Dobel Tequila Bar served the official cocktail of the Miami Open. Fans enjoyed the drinks experience, the dynamic 360 photo op, the interactive tennis experience, and ping pong. All these facilities were provided along with a DJ.

Fresh Del Monte was present in various locations throughout the stadium and offered fresh-cut fruits and vegetables. Meanwhile, the young adults and senior fans were busy exploring the places. At the same time, the kids had access to magicians, caricature artists, and face painters. More activities were at the Baptist Health Skills Zone, and a special Kid’s Day clinic was celebrated.