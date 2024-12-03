When Juan Martin del Potro Revealed the Secret Behind His Deadly Forehands at Delray Beach Open 2019

Juan Martin del Potro has one of the most iconic shots in all of tennis – his famous forehand. For nearly two decades, pundits, enthusiasts, and his peers widely praised the Argentine for his powerful forehand with a flat trajectory. Five years ago, Del Potro revealed some of the secrets behind his trademark shot.

As part of a media obligation at the Delray Beach Open 2019, del Potro was asked to break down his forehand shot. During this interview, the former World No.3 admitted that his childhood coach was responsible for equipping him with the deadly forehand.

“My coach was a special coach on hard court. So they teach me a different form than the rest of Argentinian player… I think that’s why I have this kind of forehand,” del Potro said.

The US Open 2009 winner was fully aware that his forehand was his greatest weapon, so he dedicated himself to perfecting the shot.

“I’ve been working out every practice on my forehand because I found that it’s my best shot on in the game and I like to hit a flat in every surface because I feel the ball going really fast and I think it’s a little bit different between my forehand and the rest of the players.”

Unfortunately, Delpo was unable to fully utilize his main weapon during the same tournament. This led to the #1 seed of the ATP 250 tournament suffering a shocking loss in the quarterfinal against Mackenzie McDonald.

Nevertheless, the Tandil native delivered several unforgettable moments with his forehand, some of which he highlighted during the same interview.

Del Potro reveals his favorite forehand performances

When asked to choose his memorable forehand performances, Juan Martin del Potro narrowed his answer down to two matches – against Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem.

The 6ft 6” player admitted being impressed by his forehand display during the US Open 2009 final against Federer. By connecting his forehand shots effectively, del Potro witnessed a boost in morale that eventually led to a 3-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 win.

“I was a set down and my forehand wasn’t going that fast. But after the second set the crowds going crazy with my forehands and I got too much power from the crowd. So I was hitting harder and harder. Then I began to play my best forehand ever.”

The “Gentle Giant’s” second most notable forehand performance was also in the US Open but eight years later. He particularly spoke about his display during the fourth-set tiebreak in the Round of 16 clash against Dominic Thiem. He fought impressively from two sets down to win the match 1-6, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows.

While fans may no longer see that iconic forehand in action, Delpo has provided them with countless unforgettable moments throughout his career. These are memories they will cherish forever.