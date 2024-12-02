Juan Martin del Potro Winning Points Against Novak Djokovic in Farewell Match Makes Fans Emotional, Video Breaks the Internet

Sep 9, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Juan Martin Del Potro (L) of Argentina and Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the runner-up and championship trophies (respectively) on day fourteen of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

Juan Martin del Potro finally got the big send-off he was waiting for when he squared off against Novak Djokovic in his farewell exhibition match – El Ultimo Desafio – on Sunday. After being inactive for the past two years due to injuries, many doubted how well the Argentine star would hold up on the court.

To everyone’s surprise, del Potro was in great touch, striking the ball hard with his forehand. Delpo’s left wrist injury restricted him from hitting backhands with the intensity he would’ve liked. However, he adapted comfortably, using the backhand slice.

The Tandil native delivered an extraordinary performance, securing a stunning 6-4, 7-5 victory over the 24-time Grand Slam winner. This triumph captivated the tennis world, leaving fans in awe and showering praise on the former World No. 3.

It’s amazing how good he was even when he was “managing” his backhand and mostly slicing it because of his left wrist injury. — Gary Wheeler (@gwheeler1) December 1, 2024

This brought a tear to my eye. The talent the man had, he was robbed of a truly successful career, and made the most of what he could. I will never ever forget his match against Murray in Rio. It was truly brutal. — David (@David_warren198) December 1, 2024

I always loved watching him play. That Olympic final against Andy Murray – brilliant entertainment — Gloria Hall (@gloriahall054) December 1, 2024

Djokovic was clearly not at his best during the match, as the hometown hero was able to secure several points with surprising ease. Despite his dip in intensity, Djoko was praised by fans for his heartfelt and emotional speech.

Djokovic delivers a heartfelt message for del Potro after the “Last Challenge”

At the conclusion of the exhibition match, Djokovic and del Potro shared an emotional embrace, both shedding tears. The crowd then erupted into chants and thunderous applause for del Potro, celebrating his career. As a final gesture, the US Open 2009 champion left a lasting memory by hanging his headband over the net before departing the court.

Just before the event concluded, Nole even had some kind words for his long-time rival and good friend.

“I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love Juan Martin… His greatest victory in life is that he’s a wonderful person,” Djoko said during the post-match interview.

Novak Djokovic had beautiful words to say about Juan Martin del Potro after his farewell match: “I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love Juan Martin… His greatest victory in life is that he’s a wonderful person.” pic.twitter.com/C4hDcHde9d — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) December 1, 2024

Juan Martín del Potro’s career could have reached greater heights had it not been riddled with injuries during his prime. Despite these challenges, he remained one of the best players of the “Big 3” era. His legacy will be celebrated not only for his remarkable talent but also for his professionalism and humility.