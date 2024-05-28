When Roger Federer Laughed at Rafael Nadal For His English in Spanish Accent in Iconic 2011 Interview

Every time Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have joined hands for an initiative or played each other on the tennis court, they have managed to come up with something memorable their fans. While recently, they had a photoshoot in the Alps for Louis Vuitton, their camaraderie actually began during the shooting for a promo of a charity match in 2011.

The ‘Match For Africa’ that year had Nadal agreeing to play against Federer for the latter’s foundation. The proceeds earned from gate receipts and broadcast rights from that match went to the South African arm of the Roger Federer Foundation. But it was the promo shoot which got more attention than their action on court because both the players could not stop laughing while having a conversation in English.

All Nadal had to do was say a simple line, that he was coming to Switzerland to play against Federer. But it was his Spanish accent that cracked up Federer many times. Here’s how the conversation took place:

Roger Federer: “So Rafa, do you know what you are going to give me for Christmas yet?” Rafael Nadal: “You know what? I am gonna come to Switzerland and play an exhibition match for your Federation.”

This is exactly when Federer broke into laughter. There were multiple takes of this shot, but every time they kept laughing, delaying the shoot. But no one was annoyed since it was kind of cute to watch the two legends have an adorably funny moment.

During the 2011 ‘Match For Africa’, Nadal and Federer played two matches, one in Switzerland and the other in Spain – the home countries of each of those players. While Federer won the Switzerland leg, Nadal won the Spain leg in that charity event.

Therefore, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have an interesting equation which involves having the most iconic battles on the tennis court over the years and yet having a bromance of sorts, which shows how secure both the legends are.

Despite having different personalities, they hit it off very well every time they come together. So it is not surprising that Louis Vuitton signed up Rafael Nadal and immediately paired him up with their existing, long-time brand ambassador, Roger Federer for a special interview.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s unique Louis Vuitton chat

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal sat down for a heartfelt chat, as the 20-time Grand Slam champion welcomed the Spaniard into the LV family. Sitting in the snowfall, with their heavy winter clothes on, Federer and Nadal spoke about what are their favorite achievements, their secrets of success, and also remembered when they met for the first time.

Such videos from time to time always delight their fans, even though they are not playing together anymore.

Therefore, common brands, like Nike and Louis Vuitton deserve all the credit for bringing them together from time to time.