Where Can You Buy Daniil Medvedev’s Lacoste Tennis Shoes He Was Seen Wearing in the Australian Open Final?

Daniil Medvedev has been turning some heads with his incredible performances on the tennis court. The Russian star stunned fans with remarkable comebacks on his way to the Australian Open 2024 final. However, many fans loved Medvedev’s outfit at the ‘Happy Slam’ too. Daniil Medvedev was seen wearing an exclusive collection of Lacoste at the Australian Open 2024.

Medvedev and Lacoste have been together since 2019. However, 2023 proved to be a breakthrough year for the duo as the Russian got his own “Daniil M.” logo with the brand. Since then, the 28-year-old is attracting a lot of interest from fans to purchase his self branded tennis accessories.

During the Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev was seen sporting Lacoste AG-LT23 Ultra Men’s Shoes. The Russian has turned a few heads with his shoe choice which is attracting a lot of interest. The Medvedev Lacoste shoes are available for $160 in various color shades. The shoe sells will be through the roof if the Russian star could get over the line at the Australian Open final. The Medvedev shoes are available to purchase on the official Lacoste sports website.

Daniil Medvedev and Lacoste extend their deal till 2026

Daniil Medvedev has extended his deal with French sporting giants Lacoste till 2026. Medvedev initially signed his first deal with Lacoste in 2019 as a 24-year-old and their partnership has blossomed since. The Russian went on to win the US Open in 2021 to announce himself to the sporting world. However since then, the Russian has lost a couple of Grand Slam finals at the Australian Open and the US Open.

Novak Djokovic is another tennis superstar signed by Lacoste. The Serbian superstar has been the face of the brand for a long time as he continues to reach new heights in tennis. Although Medvedev is still in the shadows of Djokovic, the Russian is slowly making a name for himself among the Lacoste giants.