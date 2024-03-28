How Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev Are Set to Emulate Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal With Epic Miami Open Semi-Final Matchup

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev have had incredible performances in the Miami Open 2024. The #2 and #3 seeded players, respectively, of the ATP 1000 tournament have lived up to expectations and won their quarter-final bout each. Now, the two will face each other in the semifinals, becoming the first set of opponents since Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in 2017 to emulate a special feat.

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will go up against each other for the first time since their action-packed five-set thriller of a contest in the Australian Open 2024. They also became the first set of opponents in the last seven years who played in the finals of the Australian Open and met in the Miami Open.

In 2017, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer met in the Australian Open finals. The two powerhouses indulged in one of the greatest encounters in their rivalry. After 3 hours and 38 minutes of sensational tennis, the Swiss clinched a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win and won the Australian Open for the fifth time in his career.

A couple of months later, the two faced each other in the Miami Open 2017 finals. Yet again, Federer emerged victorious, securing a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win.

With Sinner having a 20-1 YTD, he will be the strong favorite to win the tie against Medvedev and make his second consecutive appearance in an ATP 1000 Tournament finals.

Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray also achieved the same feat that Jannik Sinner & Daniil Medvedev just accomplished

2 years before Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer met in the Australian Open finals and the Miami Open, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray also achieved this same feat.

Novak Djokovic clinched a four-set win, defeating the Brit 7–6, 6–7, 6–3, 6–0. Djokovic was also victorious in their encounter at the Miami Open Finals, winning 7-6, 4-6, 6-0.

It is also worth noting that the two players met on five other occasions in the same year and Murray was on the winning side merely once.

Indian Wells Masters (Semifinals) – Novak Djokovic won 6-2, 6-3

French Open (Semifinals) – Novak Djokovic won 6–3, 6–3, 5–7, 5–7, 6–1

Canadian Open (Finals) – Andy Murray won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Shanghai Masters (Semifinals) – Novak Djokovic won 6-1, 6-3

Paris Masters (Finals) – Novak Djokovic won 6-2, 6-4