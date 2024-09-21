mobile app bar

“Which Game Are You Playing?”: Fans Ask Taylor Fritz After US Open Finalist Clarifies Comments on Podcast

Advait Jajodia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“The Same People Were Against Taylor Fritz…”: Did Jim Courier Accuse NYC Crowd of Double Standards in Supporting American No.1?

Taylor Fritz, Image Credit: Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK

Ahead of the Laver Cup 2024’s commencement, Taylor Fritz went viral on social media for his comments regarding his loss at the US Open 2024 final against Jannik Sinner. However, fans took the statement out of proportion, requiring Fritz to chime in. The latest clarification that he provided has been received well, especially from the gaming community.

After playing six incredible matches over six weeks, Fritz suffered a tough straight-sets loss in the ultimate match of the Grand Slam. In a lackluster battle, the Californian went down 3-6, 4-6, 5-7.

The American No.1 recently revealed that after the loss at Flushing Meadows, he felt pretty bad and sat all day playing games and eating unhealthy food.

“To be honest, I feel worse I would have expected. I was sitting at my desk playing video games like 12 hours a day, eating pretty unhealthy food,” Fritz revealed on a podcast appearance.

For obvious reasons, fans believed that the 26-year-old had gone down a spiral after a heartbreaking loss in the first major tournament finals of his career. From what the comments were suggesting, everyone was worried about the mental state Fritz was in.

To pacify such anxious fans of his, Fritz believed it was essential to clear the air. He did so by sharing a post with his comments and claiming that his actions – gaming and eating – were more celebratory. In fact, he also gave fans an insight into his life by disclosing that this behavior is normal for him.

“This makes it sound bad. The gaming and the eating was more celebratory, it’s pretty normal for me to decompress like this for 2/3 days after weeks on the road, always been part of my process and helps me feel ready to get back to work,” he wrote on X.

Apart from several fans being relieved, a large number of gamers also reacted to Fritz’s post. While some revealed being proud of him for gaming, others were curious to learn what game he constantly played.

For fans wondering, Taylor has often revealed the video games that he loves playing. More than a year ago, he revealed being a fan of games such as Apex Legends, Rust, League of Legends, and Call of Duty.

“I definitely go through phases. I still like Apex – I haven’t played in a while… I’m kind of on a PC game grind. I’ll play like, if I have time, I’ll play Rust. I love that game. I’ll play League of Legends sometimes, but I still get the occasional game of Call of Duty and Apex and stuff like that,” Fritz told esports.net.

Unfortunately, Fritz will have to step away from his gaming setup for the next few days. He’s currently in Berlin participating in the Laver Cup 2024. After the end of Day 1, his win in the doubles event was essential to tie the event score at 2-2. Going forward, Taylor Fritz will certainly be an integral part of helping Team World win the exhibition tournament for the third time in a row.

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Advait Jajodia, an NBA and Tennis journalist for The SportsRush, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His admiration for Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal pushed him to gain a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 22-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,200+ articles.

Read more from Advait Jajodia

Share this article

Don’t miss these