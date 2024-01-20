Which is the $40,000 Rolex Watch Stefanos Tsitsipas Wore While Calling Novak Djokovic ‘Selfish’ in Australian Open 2024 On-Court Interview?

Stefanos Tsitsipas intrigued fans after waiting for over a minute for his team to hand him his Rolex after his second-round clash at the 2024 Australian Open. He did not go for the post-match on-court interview immediately after beating Jordan Thompson but waited for the watch. The Greek gave the interview with his watch on, calling Novak Djokovic ‘selfish’ for winning too many titles in Melbourne.

After beating Zizou Bergs in the opening round, Tsitsipas faced Thompson in the second round. The Aussie hit the ground running to win the first set but the World No.7 bounced back to win the next three.

Customarily, a player gives the on-court interview right away after a win. However, Tsitsipas held out, waiting for his team to give him his sponsored watch. He gave the on-court interview and the press conference only wearing and flaunting the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 116500LN. Since he is a brand ambassador for the Swiss luxury brand, he dons their watches in post-match interviews and conferences.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been sporting this Rolex Daytona for a couple of years now. While he has often worn other models, this particular make seems to be his favourite. He wore this during the 2023 Australian Open as well, as he made it to the final. While it is not the most expensive item from the brand, it still costs $13,150 for a new piece, while a pre-owned piece could be worth an eye-watering $37,500 – $42,500 (via Bob’s Watches). It boasts a stainless oytsersteel frame with Black Cerachrom bezels. In the United States, many retail out and e-commerce platforms have made this watch available.

Tsitsipas’ specific watch could be even more expensive since he owns the rarer White Panda dial version. Signing a deal with Rolex in 2019, he became the youngest ambassador of the company in its history. The watchmakers have a long association with tennis, most famously associated with Roger Federer. Others like Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev, and Ben Shelton sport Rolexes on the ATP Tour.

Stefanos Tsitsipas hilariously calls Novak Djokovic selfish as possible 2024 Australian Open clash looms

After getting his Rolex Daytona on his hands, Stefanos Tsitsipas gave a hilarious post-match on-court interview after defeating Jordan Thompson. He jokingly called Novak Djokovic selfish for winning 10 Australian Open titles. He light-heartedly claimed the Serb should be less self-centred and be willing to share more Grand Slam trophies. The Greek said if Djokovic decides to share, he has to find a way to beat the World No.1.

