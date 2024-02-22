Who is Playing in the Acapulco Open 2024? Prize Money Breakdown of ATP 500 Event Revealed

The Mexican Open or Abierto Mexico Telcel or the more popular name ‘The Acapulco Open’ is back. This year, the tournament will run from 25th February – 2nd March. So, ‘Who is Playing in the Acapulco Open 2024?’ Let’s find out.

Part of the ATP Tour 500 series, it takes place from late February to early March every year. It started in 1993 and it initially took place in Mexico City before moving to Acapulco.

The Acapulco Open 2024 will take place on the outdoor hard courts of the Arena GNP Seguros in Acapulco. Before 2022, the Fairmont Acapulco Princess was the venue for the event. Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur is the defending champion, who defeated Tommy Paul 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

Some of the other former champions are Rafael Nadal, who defeated Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 in the 2022 final, and Alexander Zverev, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) in the 2021 final, and Rafael Nadal again, who beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-2 in the 2020 final. Therefore, to find out ‘Who is Playing in the Acapulco Open 2024?’, let’s check out these FAQs:

Who is playing in the Acapulco Open 2024?

The players playing in the Acapulco Open 2024 and in their order of seeding are as follows: Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Tommy Paul, and Frances Tiafoe respectively. There is no wildcard entry as of yet, and two players have withdrawn from the tournament. In place of Grigor Dimitrov, Daniel Altmaier will be playing, and in place of Mackenzie Mcdonald, Jack Draper will play.

In total, there will be 3 American players, 2 German players, and one player each from Great Britain, Denmark, Norway, Greece, and Australia, so far. That settles the doubt over ‘Who is Playing in the Acapulco Open 2024?’

What is the Acapulco Open 2024 prize money?

The Acapulco Open 2024 prize money and points breakdown is as follows:

Position Prize Money Points Winner $412,555 500 Runner up $221,975 330 Semi-finalist $118,300 200 Quarter-finalist $60,440 100 Round of 16 $32,265 50 Round of 32 $17,210 0 Qualifier Round 2 $8,820 13 Qualifier Round 1 $4,945 0

Where to watch Acapulco Open 2024?

The Acapulco Open 2024 will stream live on Tennis Channel for the US audience. Online it will be live on Tennis TV.

Who has won the most Acapulco Open titles?

Thomas Muster of Austria, Rafael Nadal, and David Ferrer of Spain share the record for the most titles in The Acapulco Open. They all have won 4 titles each.

Will Rafael Nadal play in the Acapulco Open 2024?

Rafael Nadal is set to skip the Acapulco Open 2024 as his continuing hip injury forced him out of the Qatar Open 2024 ATP 250 event. He is, however, very much keen on returning to court for the Netflix Slam and the Indian Wells Masters.