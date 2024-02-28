Yoshihito Nishioka vs Jack Draper Prediction and Live Streaming Details of Acapulco Open 2024 Round of 16 Clash: Draper Faces Tricky Japanese Test

In the Acapulco Open 2024, Yoshihito Nishioka vs Jack Draper will be the the second match of the second round after Daniel Altmaier vs Miomir Kecmanovic. Jack Draper defeated 7th-seeded Tommy Paul, in what could be considered an upset win. Whereas, Nishioka entered as a ‘Lucky Loser’ and defeated Nuno Borges to play in the second round.

Advertisement

The Yoshihito Nishioka vs Jack Draper match will take place on the outdoor hard courts of the Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco. The match will start at around 6:00 pm local time (7 PM ET) at CANCHA 1.

Yoshihito Nishioka may have lost 6-3, 6-0 to Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16 match at the Los Cabos Open, but he did beat Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 6-0 before that. Nishioka didn’t impress much at the Delray Beach Open either. He lost to Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 in the Round of 32. He won his first of two ATP titles at the 2018 Shenzen Open, where he defeated Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the final. Four years later at the 2022 Korea Open, he defeated Denis Shapovalov to register his 2nd ATP Tour title.

Advertisement

Jack Draper finished in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open, his best performance at the Grand Slams. Although he has yet to an ATP title, he reached the 2023 Sofia Open final, where he, unfortunately, lost to Adrian Mannarino of France by 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 3-6. In 2024, he reached his second ATP final at the Adelaide International but lost to Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 4-6, 3-6. Despite these losses, there has been a late bloom in Jack Draper’s career and it shows.

Draper ranks 50th in the ATP men’s singles rankings, whereas Nishioka ranks 82nd. Considering all that, and even though Draper hasn’t won any ATP title so far, The SportsRush predicts Jack Draper to win the match against Yoshihito Nishioka.

Yoshihito Nishioka vs Jack Draper h2h and other details

A Yoshihito Nishioka vs Jack Draper match on the ATP Tour has never happened in the past. Both these players were never drawn to face each other in any main match. This calls for a thrilling first-match encounter. The match will be streaming live at around 7 pm ET on the Tennis Channel in the US. In the UK, the match will be live on Sky Sports at 3 AM GMT.

The weather in Acapulco is slightly on the warmer side, despite being in the evening. At around 6 pm, the temperature will be 33 degrees Celsius, with 18 km/h wind speed and 60% humidity. There is no chance of rainfall with zero precipitation.