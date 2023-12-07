Who is Tennys Sandgren? Newly Married American Tennis Player’s Prize Money, Net Worth, Residence and Ranking

Aug 3, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; Tennys Sandgren of the United States reacts against James Duckworth of Australia (not pictured) during the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tennys Sandgren is an American tennis player. He is a two-time quarterfinalist at the Australian Open and has been playing professionally since 2011. He reached a career-high ATP ranking of World No. 41 in the men’s singles game in January 2019. Sandgren participates primarily in the Challenger circuit at the moment. However, he has one ATP Tour title under his belt—the 2019 Auckland Open. In total, the 32-year-old’s trophy collection contains 16 ATP titles overall.

Throughout his career, the American has won $3,558,568 in prize money. Sandgren is never shy to voice his opinion and got into trouble during the Australian Open 2021. The American opted out of it due to the vaccine mandate and when Djokovic was sent back, Sandgren put up a tweet on social media saying, “LOL trusting the science again.”

With respect to sponsors, Wilson and Sandgren have a racquet deal. The American uses the Wilson Blade racquet for his professional matches. Also, Yoxoi Sports and Sandgren have a clothing partnership. Before that, Australian company Letour was the clothing sponsor for the American. Sandgren has also be spotted wearing Fila, Asics, Mizuno, and Under Armour in the past.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sandgren has a net worth of $3 million. Most of the money has been made during his quarterfinals run twice at the Australian Open. He also reached the fourth round of Wimbledon and third round of the US Open in 2019.

Novak Djokovic congratulates Tennys Sandgren on his marriage

Tennys Sandgren married his girlfriend Christianna Burkee in Nashville in December 2023. Tennis stars like Jessica Pegula, Novak Djokovic, and a few others congratulated the duo on their wedding. Sandgren and Burkee have been romantically involved since 2021 when the couple met online. The duo decided to get married two years later.

Although his career did not take off, the American looks a famous figure amongst other players. Sandgren has enjoyed a great relationship on-court and off-court with Novak Djokovic. However, the Serbian has loved their on-court meetings more. Djokovic and Sandgren have faced off four times with the Serbian winning them all.