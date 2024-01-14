Who is Zizou Bergs? Injured Matteo Berrettini’s Replacement Becomes Lucky Loser Week After Retiring Hurt Against Australian Rival in Qualifier

Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the Australian Open. The Italian’s injury crisis has continued after a disappointing 2023. Berrettini was set to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster first round clash at the Rod Laver Area. However, the Italian has withdrawn giving a chance to the lucky loser of the qualifying tournament. Zizou Bergs is set to face the Greek superstar in the first round of the Australian Open.

Zizou Bergs is the lucky loser to qualify for the main draw, after he retired from his match in the qualifying. The Belgian won the first set 7-5 against his Aussie opponent but lost the second set to force a deciding set. In the third set, Bergs suffered cramps and had to retire after being 2-0 down.

However, an injury to Berrettini has opened the doors for the Belgium. Bergs is set to face number six seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round. The Belgian will also earn a great pay-cheque by competing at the main draw. The world number 130, will earn around $120,000 just by making it to the main draw.

Despite retiring with cramps just a couple of days ago, Bergs has declared himself fit to face off against Tsitsipas at the Australian Open. With a full house expected at the Rod Laver Area, this first round match could be the biggest match yet of Berg’s young career.

Zizou Bergs named after the France soccer legend Zinedine Zidane

Zizous Bergs, the Belgium tennis player, has been named after soccer great Zinedine Zidane. The 24 year-old inherited the name from his father who was known as Zizou himself. Koen Bergs played amateur football for a team where each player was nicknamed after the best soccer players in the world. The parents of Zizou expected a girl child and did not have a boy’s name ready. Father, Koen Bergs, suggested the kid be named Zizou and the name has since stuck.

The Belgian has admitted that he was trolled due to his name in his childhood. However, he is happy with his name because it is named after a sporting great. Bergs think that being named Zizou is special.

“When I was a young kid in school and some people would laugh and make jokes, I didn’t like it. But now I’m so grateful they took that name because whenever I go, for example, to France, everybody is so nice to me! Just because of the name. It’s kind of special, coming from a big legend.”