Why Alexander Zverev Following Serena Williams’ Lead Is Being Criticized by the Tennis Faithful

Alexander Zverev has become a target of fans’ criticism recently because of his podcast series. ‘A BIS Z’ is run by Sascha and his brother Mischa Zverev and features celebrities from but not limited to the tennis world. However, it seems many are not happy with the German deciding to take the plunge into the media field. The disappointment stems from the fact that the world number 4 has not been able to fulfill his potential at Grand Slams.

The former world number 2 has not won a single Grand Slam title, leading many to believe that he should first focus on the sport instead of shifting his field and going on an exploration trip. However, when Zverev was asked about his podcast in a recent interview with Tennis Channel, Sascha only had good things to say about it and expressed how much he is enjoying his new role.

He was further asked if he, like tennis great Serena Williams, is planning to enter the field of entertainment or production, to which he replied that anything can happen once his tennis career is over.

“Obviously not doing it for money or anything like that. There’s no money involved there but it’s just something that’s fun for me to do and if I have the time and if I have the opportunity, for sure it’s something I want to do and who knows in 10 years’ time what will happen when I am done with my career,” said Zverev when asked about taking up production as a full-time role like Serena or LeBron James.

Considered a legend, Williams established a legacy by winning a staggering 23 Grand Slam titles in the women’s singles category. On the contrary, Zverev has only managed to win an Olympic medal in Tokyo 2020.

Zverev’s Failures in Major Tournaments

The German is often criticized for his failure to convert the opportunity to win major tournaments by losing at important stages like the semifinals and finals. This year, he successfully reached the final of Roland Garros but lost to Carlos Alcaraz, failing at yet another attempt to clinch a slam.

Before the French Open, he had reached the semi-final of the Australian Open this year, which he again lost to Russian Daniil Medvedev. His biggest disappointment is perhaps the 2020 US Open final, where he blew a two-set lead to Dominic Thiem in heartbreaking fashion.

With New York just days away, the German will look to go one step better this time.