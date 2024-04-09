Why Monte Carlo Masters 2024 is Extremely Crucial For Official Changing of Guard in Tennis

The first few months of the 2024 season have seen the young players winning most of the titles. The same trend is expected during the golden swing of the ATP Tour. The Monte Carlo Masters 2024 will be a major event that could see the baton passed to the next generation of players.

Transitioning from the hard court to the clay court could be difficult for most players. Among the youngsters, Carlos Alcaraz looks to be the hot favorite to have the best clay swing out of all. The young Spaniard could be Nadal’s successor on clay, and Monte Carlo is the perfect venue to prove this. Interestingly, Alcaraz has already won titles in Madrid, Barcelona (twice), Umag and Rio de Janeiro already in his career.

There will be no Rafael Nadal at Monte Carlo Masters 2024. The Spaniard is still trying to get match and tournament fit and this latest withdrawal could well mean that Nadal is very unlikely to add to his record tally of 11 titles there.

The winner of Monte Carlo Masters 2024 could set the path for the upcoming clay court events. One player who set the path early this year is Jannik Sinner, who has won 22 out of 23 matches. Sinner could bring himself closer to becoming the new World No.1 if he lifts the trophy at Monte Carlo. Besides, the Italian has still a lot to prove on clay, having won just 1 title in his career on the surface (Umag, 2022).

Jannik Sinner may be the World No.2, but he has a long way to go before being considered as an all-time great as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have proven themselves on the surface way more.

Novak Djokovic is one man who needs to perform after a poor start to the 2024 season. Although he is the oldest World No.1 but he is not getting any younger. So a poor clay swing for Djokovic could perhaps demotivate him to a huge extent and give more ammunition to his opponents to defeat him. It could also ring alarm bells for the Serb to call it quits from the sport as he is selective with his participation in events as it is. It can further decrease his chances of qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals 2024.

The Serbian is playing at a clay court Masters 1000 event for the first time in 11 months. Holger Rune defeated him in three sets at Rome in the quarterfinals in his last appearance. After Sinner and Alcaraz, Rune will be ready to establish himself as the next big player. The Danish player aims for his first Masters 1000 title on clay and second overall in his career. Rune could cement his place officially as the third member of the new ‘Big Three’ this season via his performances on clay.

Top stars to feature in Monte Carlo Masters this season

Since its debut on the tennis circuit in 1968, the Monte Carlo Masters has been held every year except in 1981 and 2020. A handful of players have captured the title multiple times in the last two decades. This year, a few players are spearheading the attack. Defending champion Andrey Rublev is playing as is Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev.

Rublev captured his career-first Masters 1000 title at the event last season. Two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and the Russian is also playing at the Monte Carlo Masters. Daniil Medvedev will be another top player at his first clay court event of the year. Medvedev has at least reached the semifinals in all the events he has featured in 2024.

But he has yet to win a title and should aim for a second career title in clay at Monte Carlo Masters.