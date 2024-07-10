Carlos Alcaraz Recreates 2012 Roger Federer Magic Moment at Wimbledon 2024: WATCH

Carlos Alcaraz has once again invited comparisons with Roger Federer with a remarkable shot during his recent Round of 32 match against Frances Tiafoe. In an Instagram post that quickly went viral, Alcaraz executed a stunning forehand drop-shot, reminiscent of the way Federer played out one of his points at Wimbledon 2012.

This isn’t the first time Alcaraz has recreated a Federer moment on the tennis court. So these instances continue to make him lovable among fans of the Swiss maestro.

The post highlighted two key points. Firstly, there is an uncanny similarity between Alcaraz and Federer’s flamboyancy and skill with which they have made the game look so easy.

Secondly, there is a growing sentiment too among fans that Alcaraz is more like Federer than Rafael Nadal, being the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s successor.

Is Alcaraz the next Federer and not Nadal? Fans think so after a spectacular point the defending champion played against Tiafoe! pic.twitter.com/Se8E3qGn46 — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) July 10, 2024

The reigning Wimbledon champion’s ability to pull off seemingly impossible shots with effortless grace mirrors Federer’s style, which has captivated many tennis fans for decades.

Nadal, on the other hand, is renowned for his relentless intensity and physical prowess. Alcaraz, although capable of powerful baseline play, often opts for strategic shot-making and instinctive play, much like Federer.

This affinity for artistic tennis, combined with his poised demeanor on and off the court, aligns him more closely with Federer’s legacy than with Nadal’s.

Alcaraz has admitted many times that while Nadal is his hero, Federer is his actual boyhood idol of whom he had posters in his bedroom while growing up. Copying the legends can never be wrong. It could also signal a record-breaking career for the 3-time Grand Slam champion, who is just 21 years of age currently.

Will Alcaraz win Wimbledon 2024 like Federer did at Wimbledon 2012?

Alcaraz’s ability to replicate Federer’s iconic shots not only entertains fans but also shows his future potential. We often remember Federer’s behind-the-back flick during the 2012 Wimbledon tournament as a precursor to his eventual victory that year.

Federer pulled off that rally and winner against Andy Murray in the final, much to the delight of the crowd which was supposed to be against him. The ‘King of Grass’ went on win the title.

Alcaraz’s recent display of similar brilliance begs the question: Could this shot be a sign of Alcaraz winning Wimbledon 2024?

The Spaniard’s brilliance on grass continues and the way things stand, he is now a top favorite to defend his title. With Sinner getting knocked out, his chances have only increased. Interestingly, Alcaraz has won 40 out of his last 43 Grand Slam matches.

And 2 out of those 3 losses have come against his upcoming opponent, Daniil Medvedev (US Open 2023 semi-final) and his potential opponent in the final, Novak Djokovic (French Open 2023 semi-final).

But Alcaraz could take inspiration from Federer’s 2004 campaign as well, when he defended his 2003 title successfully at the age of 22. The Swiss maestro would be one happy man if the Spaniard pulls off the title defence in a similar manner. Alcaraz takes on Medvedev in the first semi-final on Friday, July 12.