‘Best Set of 2024!’: Fans Go Gaga Over First Set Tiebreak Between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

The first set of the Olympics final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz had fans and commentators in awe, declaring it the best set of tennis seen in 2024. Djokovic clinched the first set 7-6 after a grueling 1 hour and 43 minutes of extraordinary play. It left everyone buzzing about the high-level tennis on display.

Fans and analysts took to social media and were taken aback by the performance of these two tennis wizards.

Djokovic’s performance in the Olympic Final has earned everyone’s respect and praise. What a match!!! #Paris2024 both players brought their A-Game pic.twitter.com/pmrQd4yH4X — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 4, 2024

The way Alcaraz matched Djokovic almost point to point, was as if it was tennis coming from the Gods. Watching this final was a delight for every single person present at the Philippe Chatrier court and on screens everywhere around the world.

Alcaraz unleashed powerful, booming groundstrokes, while Djokovic demonstrated impeccable movement and court management. This proved why the Serb is one of the greatest players of all time. Every point was hard-fought, and the intensity never wavered, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Heading into the second set, the anticipation was palpable. Fans wondered if the match could maintain the breathtaking pace and quality of the first set. Remarkably, it did. The second set mirrored the first.

With both players battling fiercely, pushing each other to their limits. Once again, the set went to a tiebreak, and once again, Djokovic emerged victorious with a 7-2 win.

This could possibly be Djokovic’s last Olympic appearance and there couldn’t have been a better way to cap off his journey at the event, than with a gold medal. It is clear that this match would be remembered for years to come, as would the Djokovic-Alcaraz rivalry. One can’t predict when the two players would play next.

But it cemented Djokovic and Alcaraz’s places in tennis history. While Alcaraz ended up crying after finishing second best in a match which could have gone either way, Djokovic had happy tears to shed and trembling hands which showed how much the win means for him and Serbia. These moments come once in many years, making it special as it was also a rare battle of generations at such a big event in which the senior statesman won.