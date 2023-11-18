With ATP Finals History Against Him, Can Carlos Alcaraz Do What Rafael Nadal Never Could Against Roger Federer?

Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts to the crowd in the 4th set against Daniil Medvedev in a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

After topping the Red Group, Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the 2023 ATP Finals. It is only the sixth occasion of the top two crossing paths at this stage of the season-ending championship. Once a World No.2, Rafael Nadal faced the then World No.1 Roger Federer twice and lost on both occasions. Only once, over 40 years ago, did the lower-ranked out of the world’s top 2 players, win.

Alcaraz’s maiden ATP Finals campaign got off to a bumpy start with a loss against Alexander Zverev. However, he bounced back admirably with two straight-set victories to win the group. Djokovic, meanwhile, stumbled against Jannik Sinner and ultimately finished second in the Green Group. Hence, the top two will now clash in the semi-finals, adding another blockbuster to their thrilling rivalry.

It is not a common sight to see the World No.1 and No.2 square off in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals. And it is even more uncommon for the second-ranked to win the fixture. No.2 ranked Nadal came up against No.1 ranked Federer in the semi-finals of the year-end event two years in a row, in 2006 and 2007. The Spaniard could not defeat the numero uno on either occasion. The ATP Finals remains the one major tournament the 22-time Grand Slam winner has never lifted.

A graphic posted on Reddit showed all such fixtures in the history of the competition. Before the two Fedal clashes, World No.1 Andre Agassi beat No.2 Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the penultimate clash in 1999. The American was on the receiving end as the World No.2 five years prior, when top-ranked Pete Sampras beat him in 1994.

The first instance of such a match happened in 1981 when then-top two Ivan Lendl and John McEnroe faced off in the semi-finals of the year-end tournament. No. 2 Lendl defeated No.1 McEnroe in what remains the only instance of the lower-ranked player beating the top dog. Now, over four decades later, Alcaraz has an opportunity to become only the second player to achieve something even his idol Nadal failed to. However, the 20-year-old will know from experience that Djokovic is no pushover.

High-stakes Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic match on the cards

Alcaraz started his debut ATP Finals campaign by falling to Zverev. This was his third loss on the trot, including a shock second-round exit in the Paris Masters. However, he found his groove and defeated Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev in straight sets to top the group.

Djokovic, meanwhile, has been made to work hard in his chase for the record-breaking seventh title. He was bested by Jannik Sinner after Holger Rune made him sweat for a win. After Hubert Hurkacz also made him toil for a three-set win, it was a real possibility the Serb may not qualify for the semi-finals. However, Sinner beat Rune to secure a final four slot for Djokovic.

Many things are at stake in the high-octane semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Their head-to-head stands at 2-2, so the winner gets bragging rights in addition to a spot in the final. Will Djokovic stay on course for his title defence? Or will Alcaraz reverse the trend on the aforementioned record?