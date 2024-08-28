Witty Carlos Alcaraz Claps Back at ESPN Reporter For Question Involving Rafael Nadal

Aug 27, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after beating Li Tu of Australia on day two of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Despite dropping a set, Carlos Alcaraz performed well in the first round of the US Open 2024. In a 161-minute lengthy battle, the Spaniard recorded 80% winners on his 1st serve, contributing largely to the 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory. However, Alcaraz’s comments in the post-match interview are far more impressive, displaying his maturity and focus.

Following an opening-round win, the World No.3 was made aware of his potential to achieve a feat that only Rafael Nadal and Rod Laver have previously accomplished.

During their interaction, an ESPN interviewer revealed that the 21-year-old had the opportunity to join the esteemed company by becoming only the third player ever to win the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open in the same year.

The four-time Grand Slam winner revealed being excited about this potential feat. However, Alcaraz did not want to get too ahead of himself. Hence, he politely responded by pretending not to hear the comment. Instead, the youngster chose to live in the present and said-

“Well after this interview I’m gonna clear my mind and try to pretend I never heard that obviously it would be a great achievement if I make it. But I have 6 matches ahead. Every round is against a better opponent. It’s gonna be difficult. The slam is 2 weeks. Staying 100% focused every day makes it really tough. So I’m trying to think every day to just try to feel better each day in practice and in matches. Let’s see if I’m still alive in 2 weeks.”

Fans were extremely content with this mature response. However, they condemned the interviewer for trying to sway him by asking such questions.

A few fans were also confident that the Spaniard would win his third Grand Slam of 2024 and join Nadal (2010) and Laver (1962 & 1969) in this same conversation.

As Carlos mentioned, the path to a US Open victory will become more difficult as the rounds progress. Apart from potentially facing Hubert Hurkacz or Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals, he must also get past Jannik Sinner or Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.

However, approaching this tournament one match at a time, the winner of the US Open 2022 will be locked in for his second-round duel against Botic van de Zandschulp.