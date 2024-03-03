Xiyu Wang vs Yue Yuan Prediction and Live Streaming of ATX Open 2024 Final: All-Chinese Clash to Decide Winner in Austin

The ATX Open 2024 is all set for an all-Chinese clash in the final. The Xiyu Wang vs Yue Yuan match in Austin WTA 250 is set to be a blockbuster event. Both the young tennis stars have looked imperious throughout their run to the final, with the main event now being too close to call.

Xiyu Wang defeated the top seed Anhelina Kalinina in the semi-final to make her way into Sunday’s final. Meanwhile, Yue Yuan is yet to drop a set since the first round. Both the Chinese stars are ranked very close to each other too with Wang being the world number 64, and Yuan ranked at 68.

The weather conditions in Austin are expected to be pleasant with temperature around 20 degrees Celsius. The SportsRush predicts Xiyu Wang to win in three sets.

What is the Xiyu Wang vs Yue Yuan head-to-head?

This will be first-ever meeting between Xiyu Wang and Yue Yuan. The duo have practiced together a few times but never met professionally. Both the players will be excited to claim the win in the final and go ahead in head-to-head.

Where to watch Xiyu Wang vs Yue Yuan live?

The Xiyu Wang vs Yue Yuan final match will be telecasted on Tennis Channel across the United States at 3 PM ET on Sunday, March 3. Also, the match will be broadcasted on Challenger TV across the world.

What is the Xiyu Wang ranking?

Xiyu Wang is ranked number 64 in the world. The Chinese star reached a career high of 49th last year and will hope to reach the higher rankings again in 2024.

How much is the ATX Open 2024 prize money?

The winner of the ATX Open 2024 will win $35,250 USD in prize money. Also, the runner up will win a prize money of $20,830 USD.

What is the Yue Yuan ranking?

Yue Yuan is ranked No.68 in the world. Also, the young Chinese has a career high of 61st and will hope a win in Austin will help her climb the rankings again.

How many WTA titles has Xiyu Wang won?

Xiyu Wang has won only 1 ATP title in her career. The Chinese star won her WTA Tour title in Guangzhou in 2023.